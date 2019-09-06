×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs:  When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
34   //    06 Sep 2019, 11:40 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

After kicking off their title defense in style, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will battle the Andre Russell-led Jamaica Tallawahs in the 3rd match of Caribbean Premier League 2019. The Knight Riders will host this encounter at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

As Dwayne Bravo is unfit, Kieron Pollard will once again lead the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise. The stand-in skipper led the team from the front in the tournament opener while the likes of James Neesham, Denesh Ramdin and Mohammad Hasnain supported him to perfection.

Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard

Pollard and Co will, however, face a tougher challenge in match number 3 as they will go head-to-head with the Jamaica Tallawahs. Big names like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas and George Worker are a part of the Tallawahs squad

The last time when these two teams met in Trinidad, Andre Russell took a hat-trick with the ball and slammed a hundred with the bat to guide his team to a famous win. Hence, this encounter promises to thoroughly entertain the fans.

Andre Russell
Andre Russell

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, venue, date and start time

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date: 7th September 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 04:30 AM (India), 7:00 PM (6th September, Local)

Advertisement

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal.

Hotstar: Online streaming in India.

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Mohammad Hasnain.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell (C), Chadwick Walton (wk) Chris Gayle, Rovman Powell, Javelle Glenn, Kennar Lewis, Kennar Lewis, George Worker, Jerome Taylor, Ramaal Lewis, Imran Khan, Glenn Phillips, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Shamar Springer, Steven Jacobs, Derval Green.

Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders Andre Russell Kieron Pollard
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Yesterday
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 05:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Jamaica Tallawahs
TTR VS JTA preview
Match 4 | Sun, 08 Sep, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
GAW VS KIT preview
Match 5 | Sun, 08 Sep, 09:30 PM
Trinbago Knight Riders
St Lucia Zouks
TTR VS TBA preview
Match 6 | Mon, 09 Sep, 02:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Barbados Tridents
GAW VS BTR preview
Match 7 | Wed, 11 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Jamaica Tallawahs
KIT VS JTA preview
Match 8 | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Tridents
KIT VS BTR preview
Match 9 | Fri, 13 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Lucia Zouks
JTA VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Sat, 14 Sep, 06:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Trinbago Knight Riders
JTA VS TTR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
KIT VS GAW preview
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep, 10:30 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Zouks
KIT VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders
KIT VS TTR preview
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
Match 17 | Sat, 21 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Barbados Tridents
TBA VS BTR preview
Match 18 | Sun, 22 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Trinbago Knight Riders
TBA VS TTR preview
Match 19 | Mon, 23 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
Match 20 | Tue, 24 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Wed, 25 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TBA VS KIT preview
Match 22 | Thu, 26 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBA VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Fri, 27 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
TBA VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS TBA preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us