Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

After kicking off their title defense in style, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will battle the Andre Russell-led Jamaica Tallawahs in the 3rd match of Caribbean Premier League 2019. The Knight Riders will host this encounter at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

As Dwayne Bravo is unfit, Kieron Pollard will once again lead the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise. The stand-in skipper led the team from the front in the tournament opener while the likes of James Neesham, Denesh Ramdin and Mohammad Hasnain supported him to perfection.

Pollard and Co will, however, face a tougher challenge in match number 3 as they will go head-to-head with the Jamaica Tallawahs. Big names like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas and George Worker are a part of the Tallawahs squad

The last time when these two teams met in Trinidad, Andre Russell took a hat-trick with the ball and slammed a hundred with the bat to guide his team to a famous win. Hence, this encounter promises to thoroughly entertain the fans.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, venue, date and start time

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date: 7th September 2019 (Saturday)

Time: 04:30 AM (India), 7:00 PM (6th September, Local)

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal.

Hotstar: Online streaming in India.

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Javon Searles, Mark Deyal, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Mohammad Hasnain.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell (C), Chadwick Walton (wk) Chris Gayle, Rovman Powell, Javelle Glenn, Kennar Lewis, Kennar Lewis, George Worker, Jerome Taylor, Ramaal Lewis, Imran Khan, Glenn Phillips, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Shamar Springer, Steven Jacobs, Derval Green.