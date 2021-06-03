"India should be worried" - Twitter on fire after Devon Conway brings up a double ton on debut

Devon Conway scripted history on Thursday as the Blackcaps opener notched up a double ton on his Test debut. The 29-year-old scored 200 off 347 balls in his first Lord’s outing before his innings came to an end via an unfortunate run-out on Day 2.

Devon Conway looked at home from ball one of the England vs New Zealand Test. He saw off the threat of James Anderson and Stuart Broad early on, with his aggressive approach at the start ensuring New Zealand kept their scoreboard ticking on a flat wicket.

After a solid opening stand, Devon Conway stitched a mammoth 174-run partnership with Henry Nicholls as New Zealand stamped their authority onto the game. The debutant then batted superbly with the tail, helping New Zealand put up a competitive 378 in the first innings.

Fans celebrate Devon Conway’s sensational story

Twitter was full of heartwarming reactions for Devon Conway as they celebrated the New Zealand opener’s special knock.

The South African-born player hasn’t had things easy. He moved to New Zealand to pursue his cricketing career and grabbed the opportunity with both hands after getting a chance to play for his adopted nation.

Fans were in awe of the storyline surrounding Devon Conway’s stunning Test debut.

Truly fairytale stuff. A double hundred on Test debut at the @HomeOfCricket, Lord’s. This man will definitely go a long long way.. Conway! #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/wRZuJf01mO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 3, 2021

Well played Devon Conway. What a fantastic story of it being “never to late & never giving up”. Follow your dreams👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 3, 2021

Must be doubly special for Devon Conway to bring up this amazing debut Test double-ton in the company of another passionate man, Neil Wagner, who left South Africa for New Zealand with nothing but one suitcase and a lot of hope to get a shot at international cricket #EngvNZ pic.twitter.com/vy0FHV0jmZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway, what a player, what a story 🔥.

Sold All his Property in SA for a fresh start in NZ.

Play fantastically, Completed his Test Double Century on Debut that too in Lord's.

Only 7th Player to do so in 144 years history of Test Cricket.

Just a Masterpiece from Conway pic.twitter.com/8jbyNr93oQ — CricTwig (@crictwig) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway smashes several records on his way to double ton

The opener batted for the entirety of New Zealand’s first innings and broke a series of records across the two days. Fans pointed out several milestones achieved by Devon Conway as he brought up an innings for the ages at Lord’s.

A debut like no other 🙌



- The highest score on Test debut at Lord's.

- The second highest Test score by a @BLACKCAPS batsman at Lord's.

- The joint 16th highest Test score ever at Lord's.



Well batted, Devon Conway 👏#LoveLords | #ENGvNZ — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 3, 2021

Devon Conway on Test debut:



- 7th batsman to score double century.

- 2nd kiwi to score double century.

- reached his 200 with a SIX.

- first player to score a double century in and against England.

- scored more than 50% of total team runs.



What a way to announce yourself. pic.twitter.com/oyGy6beqnA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2021

Indian fans circumspect after Devon Conway masterclass

While many celebrated Devon Conway's outstanding knock, a certain section of Indian fans weren't too happy seeing the debutant amongst the runs. With one eye on the World Test Championship Final, Indians fans are wary of the threat posed by the in-form Conway.

Conway scored 200 on debut .

Meanwhile indians : pic.twitter.com/nybmrE3g9g — Asad~ (@asad_qureshi258) June 3, 2021

What a knock denvon conway on test debut a double hundred. @imVkohli @BCCI @RaviShastriOfc this WTC Final against Newzealand is not going to be that easy. Wishing Team India all the best 👍🏻 — Kunal Mehra (@nikhilmehra3) June 3, 2021

Stop Worrying about Tailenders of NZ scoring runs. Should be more worried about If India will be able to get first 6 wickets.More than Williamson... Conway, Henry Nicholls are dangerous and not to forget Ross Taylor who always give his best against us.#WTCFinal #NZvENG #ENGvNZ — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) June 3, 2021

I have a task for the Indian bowlers while they're in the flight tonight!



Come up with a plan to dismiss Devon Conway early. He is that out of syllabus guy that can hurt India in the final. The man looks so good.



Might score a double hundred tomorrow. #ENGvNZ — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) June 2, 2021

Me ,indian fan after hearing about excellent knock of dewon convey

But sema knock 👏🏻#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/TjGH0ZRHCh — Sandhiya (@Sandhiya_18) June 3, 2021

