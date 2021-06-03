"India should be worried" - Twitter on fire after Devon Conway brings up a double ton on debut

Devon Conway scripted history on Thursday as the Blackcaps opener notched up a double ton on his Test debut. The 29-year-old scored 200 off 347 balls in his first Lord’s outing before his innings came to an end via an unfortunate run-out on Day 2.
Devon Conway looked at home from ball one of the England vs New Zealand Test. He saw off the threat of James Anderson and Stuart Broad early on, with his aggressive approach at the start ensuring New Zealand kept their scoreboard ticking on a flat wicket.
After a solid opening stand, Devon Conway stitched a mammoth 174-run partnership with Henry Nicholls as New Zealand stamped their authority onto the game. The debutant then batted superbly with the tail, helping New Zealand put up a competitive 378 in the first innings.
Fans celebrate Devon Conway’s sensational story
Twitter was full of heartwarming reactions for Devon Conway as they celebrated the New Zealand opener’s special knock.
The South African-born player hasn’t had things easy. He moved to New Zealand to pursue his cricketing career and grabbed the opportunity with both hands after getting a chance to play for his adopted nation.
Fans were in awe of the storyline surrounding Devon Conway’s stunning Test debut.
Devon Conway smashes several records on his way to double ton
The opener batted for the entirety of New Zealand’s first innings and broke a series of records across the two days. Fans pointed out several milestones achieved by Devon Conway as he brought up an innings for the ages at Lord’s.
Indian fans circumspect after Devon Conway masterclass
While many celebrated Devon Conway's outstanding knock, a certain section of Indian fans weren't too happy seeing the debutant amongst the runs. With one eye on the World Test Championship Final, Indians fans are wary of the threat posed by the in-form Conway.