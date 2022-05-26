TV vs TB prediction: Who will win today’s Women’s T20 Challenge match? 

Velocity will take on the Trailblazers in the third game of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this exciting contest on Thursday, May 26.

Velocity faced the Supernovas in their opening game, which they won comprehensively. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Skipper Deepti Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kate Cross picked up two wickets upfront and set the tone for them as they restricted the Supernovas to 150 in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma, at the top of the order, scored 51 off 33 balls. Laura Wolvaardt remained unbeaten on 51 and guided her side across the line.

The Trailblazers didn’t have the best of starts to the competition as they suffered a heavy loss against the Supernovas in their opening game. Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets with the ball to help them knock over the Supernovas on 163. Salma Khatun also chipped in with two scalps.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 34 and 24 respectively and tried hard but the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they finished their innings on 114, losing the game by 49 runs.

Will Trailblazers (TB) beat Velocity (TV)?

India v South Africa - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

The Trailblazers were outplayed by the Supernovas in their opening game. The batters failed to step up and back up their bowlers. Velocity, meanwhile, fired in unison to come out on top against the Supernovas on Wednesday. The Trailblazers will have to bring out their A-game to challenge Velocity on Thursday.

Velocity look a settled unit and with the winning momentum behind them, they start as favorites against the Trailblazers. Everyone from Velocity have stepped up and played their roles to perfection. Expect them to reach the final by beating the Trailblazers on Thursday.

Prediction: Velocity (TV) to win this encounter.

