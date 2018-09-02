Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter can't control its emotions as India collapse yet again after Kohli's dismissal

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
10.55K   //    02 Sep 2018, 22:01 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
Virat Kohli got out after making a half-century

In an attempt to chase down a record total of 245 in England the Indian batsmen received an early setback as the top three batsmen got out for just 22 runs. It was the partnership between Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane that eased out things a little for India.

The two put together 104 runs for the fourth wicket and inched closer to the target. Just when things seemed to turn sour for England, the home team bowlers got the crucial wicket of the Indian captain just before tea.

Hardik Pandya who came into the middle after Kohli's dismissal could not contribute much as the all-rounder departed for a nought in the first over after tea. Rishabh Pant has shown intent from the start and was looking to attack the off-spinner Moeen Ali.

The attacking way of batting accounts for quick runs but also has risks attached to it and as a result of that Rishabh Pant fell soon after scoring 18 runs off 12 balls. The only hope that India had, Ajinkya Rahane, also departed within two overs of Pant's dismissal leaving India in the face of defeat. The quick fall of wickets of tailenders meant that India lost another away series.

Virat Kohli has been dominant in the series so far in terms of his batting. The Indian captain who is currently ranked No.1 in Test cricket has scored 544 runs in the four matches when no other batsman has even breached the 300-run mark.

With Virat Kohli's dismissal, India went back to the old ways by giving away wickets in quick succession. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant went back to the dressing room early leaving the Ajinkya Rahane alone in the middle. Soon the half-centurion followed his peers back to the pavilion. The fall of the tailenders' wickets meant that India lost the series 3-1 to England.

Final say

The collapse means that the visitors have not learnt anything from their past experiences. India was on top at three different occasions in the first three innings but let the opportunities slip away.

With the series gone India must learn to capitalise on the opportunities at hand if they want to become the best travelling team in the world.

Twitter reactions

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
