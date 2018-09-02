Twitter can't control its emotions as India collapse yet again after Kohli's dismissal

Vishwanath RT

Virat Kohli got out after making a half-century

In an attempt to chase down a record total of 245 in England the Indian batsmen received an early setback as the top three batsmen got out for just 22 runs. It was the partnership between Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane that eased out things a little for India.

The two put together 104 runs for the fourth wicket and inched closer to the target. Just when things seemed to turn sour for England, the home team bowlers got the crucial wicket of the Indian captain just before tea.

Hardik Pandya who came into the middle after Kohli's dismissal could not contribute much as the all-rounder departed for a nought in the first over after tea. Rishabh Pant has shown intent from the start and was looking to attack the off-spinner Moeen Ali.

The attacking way of batting accounts for quick runs but also has risks attached to it and as a result of that Rishabh Pant fell soon after scoring 18 runs off 12 balls. The only hope that India had, Ajinkya Rahane, also departed within two overs of Pant's dismissal leaving India in the face of defeat. The quick fall of wickets of tailenders meant that India lost another away series.

Virat Kohli has been dominant in the series so far in terms of his batting. The Indian captain who is currently ranked No.1 in Test cricket has scored 544 runs in the four matches when no other batsman has even breached the 300-run mark.

With Virat Kohli's dismissal, India went back to the old ways by giving away wickets in quick succession. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant went back to the dressing room early leaving the Ajinkya Rahane alone in the middle. Soon the half-centurion followed his peers back to the pavilion. The fall of the tailenders' wickets meant that India lost the series 3-1 to England.

Final say

The collapse means that the visitors have not learnt anything from their past experiences. India was on top at three different occasions in the first three innings but let the opportunities slip away.

With the series gone India must learn to capitalise on the opportunities at hand if they want to become the best travelling team in the world.

Twitter reactions

Like with the series in South Africa, this will go down as what-could-have-been rather than what actually was. Neither South Africa nor England were as good as they have been in the past. But then, maybe, India isn't as good as we believe it to be — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2018

From 36 for 4 in the 1st Innings to Win by so many is some performance ... Sam Curran deserves a lot of the credit as do all the bowlers who have been outstanding this week .. & the catching 👀#EngvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2018

India have had their moments in every test match barring Lord's. But moments don't win series and it is back now to introspection. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2018

India needed Ashwin to do a Mooen yesterday....Kohli, Pant and Rahane. To go with 5 wickets in the first innings. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2018

Fact is India lost the ODI series and now the Test series, so is this tour really a success? Don't think so! #cricket #EngvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 2, 2018

England's 5/6/7/8 made all the difference in the first Test and now here. India's 5/6/7/8 did'nt do well and that's where we lost #cricket #EngvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 2, 2018

This series has been a reminder that Ben Stokes is a titanic cricketer. Playing just 10% attacking shots (career average 29%) he has displayed the temperament to match his superb technique & in this innings—despite injury—he has found more swing & seam than any bowler. #EngvInd — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 2, 2018

Adelaide, 2014

CapeTown, 2018

Edgbaston, 2018

Southampton, 2018



The Virat Kohli Heartbreak list keeps on increasing!! #ENGvIND — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 2, 2018

Fantastic Test series win by England (3-1 & 1 to go). Unwanted Sam Curran, Moaan Ali and Chris Woakes became most wanted. Congratulations @englandcricket. #Cricket #ENGvIND — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) September 2, 2018

Even the umpires couldn't help India. :3 #ENGvIND — Abdul Basit Nadeem (@abdulbazit2002) September 2, 2018

I hate these "win the toss, win the match" situations #EngvInd #ENGvIND — Krithi (@Miss_Krithi) September 2, 2018

England needed one wicket to win the match.(kohli) #EngvInd — Layan Moyura (@layanmoyura61) September 2, 2018

A team whose strength is spin is getting dismantled by Magnificent Moeen's wizardry. #ENGvIND — Fahad Ali (@fahadmehtabali) September 2, 2018

Indians to get out for duck on birthday in Tests:



Syed Kirmani, 1978 (29th bday)

Venkatpathy Raju, 1996 (27th)

ISHANT SHARMA, 2018 (30th)#EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 2, 2018

After four Tests this series, Anderson remains the only England bowler not to dismiss Kohli. He has been dismissed twice by Rashid & Woakes and once each by Broad, Stokes, Curran & Moeen.

Overall, Kohli has faced 371 balls from Anderson since he got last dismissed.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 2, 2018

Indian fans at the fall of Virat Kohli's wicket! 😢#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/NzbL6kKOnM — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) September 2, 2018

India really missing Bhuvaneshwar Kumar - The Batsman. #ENGvIND @BCCI — Nachiket Sant (@Nachiketsant22) September 2, 2018

Spinners to have dismissed Kohli most often in Tests:



Nathan Lyon - 5 times

Adil Rashid - 4 times

Moeen Ali - 3 times#ENGvIND — Patrick Noone (@PatrickNoone08) September 2, 2018

Kohli dropped by Cook, next ball caught by Cook.



England cricket at its best. One minute down, next minute up.#ENGvsIND #IndvsEnd — Naya Farhan Rifat (@i_Bureaucrat) September 2, 2018

Match and Series Gone..Well played Kohli .. You tried your heart out.. Nation is proud of You.. Champion ..



You made this Test series a riveting one..#ENGvIND — பிரேம்!!! (@Premkumar_R) September 2, 2018

😂 😂 😂 ho Gaya Kalyan kohli ka https://t.co/9ROvnj8d6m — heisenberg (@heisenberg6985) September 2, 2018

This is one of great knocks by Kohli.#INDvsENG — Nitesh Kumar (@krnitessh) September 2, 2018

I don’t know what more can be expected from skipper Kohli. 544 runs in the series, did everything he could to take the team home. Salute 🇮🇳 #ENGvIND — Ayesha Rathore (@AyeshaRathore25) September 2, 2018