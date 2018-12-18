Twitter erupts as Australia beat India by 146 runs in the second Test

Even Virat Kohli could not help India win the Test match

India started the Test series on a positive note by winning the first Test at Adelaide but the Australian team have bounced back strongly to level the series 1-1 at Perth. In addition to the selection errors, the failure of Indian batsmen to stay long at the crease meant that India lost the match by 146 runs.

India were expected to correct their team selection issues after the series loss to England but once again India had to face the consequences of errors made even before the match. On a pitch which provided a lot of assistance to the bowlers, India made a huge error in the bowling department. While Australia's Nathan Lyon picked up the Man of the Match award for picking up eight wickets, India did not have a specialist spinner in their side.

Even the selection of Umesh Yadav as the fourth pacer instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also under question as the latter is accurate with his bowling and can also bat in the lower order. Umesh, on the other hand, had a terrible outing as he picked up just two wickets for 139 runs.

Another major difference between both sides was the performance of their openers. While the Australian openers - Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch - by scoring individual half-centuries stitched a century partnership for the first wicket in the first innings, Indian openers contributed a total of only 22 runs in both the innings.

A terrible performance from the opening pair and a long tail meant that the responsibility was solely rested on three batsmen - Chesteshwara Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. In the first innings, the Indian captain and vice-captain scored 123 and 51 respectively to take India close to Australia's total but their failure in the second innings led to a huge loss.

Going into the Boxing Day Test, India will look to address the selection issues and some of their players might have to face the axe owing to their bad performances. The long duration between two Tests might help injured players like Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin to make a comeback. India will have to arrest the shifting of momentum towards Australia's way quickly if they want to win the series.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India 146-run defeat:

Virat Kohli's beautiful century in the second test that we just lost reminds me, again, of the most imbecilic sporting analysis of my generation -- that Sachin's centuries "did not win matches". — Manu Joseph (@manujosephsan) December 18, 2018

8 wickets for a Aussie spinner against an Indian side which didn’t have a spinner on a pacy and bouncy wicket in Perth Australia . I need a therapist today. #INDvAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 18, 2018

India picked four fast bowlers.



Man of the match: Nathan Lyon — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 18, 2018

Sure, Bhuvi or Jadeja could have added some heft to batting. But spurious logic to say they could have staved off 146-run defeat. Problem’s with the frontline batsmen. India’s top 7 have approx 270 Tests btwn them, twice as much as Aus top order. You expect 325-350 runs from them — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2018

#INDvAUS At d prize distribution @ImKohli18 praises Nathan Lyon by saying he was outstanding and Lyon says Virat is the number one batsman in d world .That is how it shd be.A war out on d field and friendship once you step out of d https://t.co/759bJ5Do7S what are we complaining! — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) December 18, 2018

Missing Ravi Shastri today :) — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 18, 2018

Experts criticised bowlers who didn’t have variety .Now they are praising Lyon Coz he is a traditional bowler and saying variety is not important, consistency is . I love cricket ! Both are right . — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 18, 2018

Australia's lower order (Nos. 7-11) in this Test scored 146 runs. Australia won this Test by 146 runs. #AUSvIND — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 18, 2018

Umesh finishes his match with 2 for 139 (average 69.50) & six runs in two innings. Not only did India probably get it wrong by picking four quicks & no spinner but they picked the wrong fourth quick: Bhuvneshwar's batting & accurate bowling would've been more valuable. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 18, 2018

Three good reasons to make some serious squad changes now:

1. Two tests to go.

2. Good break before the next test.

3. Airfare to and from Perth is much cheaper. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 18, 2018

Virat Kohli response to KL Rahul and Murali Vijay on their performance#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3aCkzWvrFN — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 17, 2018

In Tests outside India in 2018:

Avg runs added by 1st & 2nd wkts for India- 17

Avg runs added by 9th & 10th wkts vs India- 18#AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 17, 2018

Well played Australia inspite of Smith and Warner not being there. I think their combined hate for Virat is uniting them .We should make Umesh Yadav or Someone else Sledge them now so they get distracted a bit :) — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) December 18, 2018

Run contributions in Perth Test:

👉165:Australia's openers (70+50+20+25)

👉71: Australia's tailenders (last 4)

👉22: India's openers (2+0+0+20)

👉11: India's tailenders (last 4)



Indian openers scored less than one third of Australian tailenders. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #PerthTest — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 18, 2018

Maybe there is a case for Rishabh Pant batting slightly up the order, so he doesn't always have to bat with the tail, and so face defensive lines and spread out fields. #Maybe — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 18, 2018

6th time in 2018 that India has lost a Test match while chasing a target.



No other team has lost more than four Tests in a calendar year while chasing a target. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 18, 2018

Kohli doesn't need to be likable as a person. He is not a BIG BOSS contestant that you are voting on. He is a cricketer. His job is to score runs for the teams he plays for.



No one gives a shit about whether you like him as a person or not (especially Kohli himself). Cool down. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) December 17, 2018

Khaata to KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/HU5wyqEjuQ — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) December 17, 2018

