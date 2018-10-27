Twitter erupts as BCCI announce Indian squads for the next 3 series

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.15K // 27 Oct 2018, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhoni exclusion from the T20I squads was the talk of the town

While the Indian team is busy preparing for the third ODI against the West Indies, BCCI has made a plethora of squad announcements. Firstly, Kedhar Jadhav has been added to the Indian squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against West Indies.

In addition to the that, Indian squads for the T20Is against West Indies and Australia were announced. Virat Kohli has been rested for T20Is against West Indies and Rohit Sharma is set to lead the side. In both these squads, Rishabh Pant has been named the wicketkeeper as MS Dhoni is supposedly rested.

Speaking of Dhoni's exclusion, chief selector MSK Prasad said "The T20Is here and in Australia, he is not going to play, because we are also looking at a second wicketkeeper. That will be between Rishabh and Dinesh Karthik. So they will be getting a chance to keep and bat."

For the T20Is against West Indies, five non-regular suspects were included in the squad - Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem. It will be interesting to see as to how many of these will make it to the final team. Of the above mentioned five players, only Shahbaz Nadeem could not make to the Indian T20I squad that will be travelling to Australia.

Indian squad for the T20I series against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

Indian squad for the T20I series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Apart for the T20I squads, the selection committee also a released a list of 18-members that will play in the Test series against Australia. Hardik Pandya, who injured his back during the Asia Cup, was not included even in this series as he has not recovered fully.

While Murali Vijay, who was dropped for the last two Test against England, made a comeback to the side, Shikhar Dhawan was dropped from the Test team. On the other hand, Dhawan's opening partner in limited overs, Rohit Sharma made a comeback to the Test squad. To make way for Rohit, Mayank Agarwal was dropped from the side.

Recent debutants Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant retained their place in the squad. In addition to Pant, the selectors also included the experienced Parthiv Patel as the second wicketkeeper for the Tests.

Indian squad for the Test series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Twitter reactions:

God’s grace...🙏🙏🙏🙏 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 26, 2018

Congratulations on making it to the Indian team bro! Proud of you and love you, @krunalpandya24! ✌️🇮🇳😘 pic.twitter.com/RHe6QuxgrE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 26, 2018

So Kedar Jadhav is back for the last 2 ODI’s against West Indies. Happy that Murali Vijay is part of the test squad to Australia, apart from Virat was one Indian batsman who was consistent last time India were in Aus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 26, 2018

16 member squad for the three T20i #IndvWI series. No Kohli. No Dhoni.

Iyer, Sundar, Khaleel, Krunal and Nadeem IN.

Already wondering how many will actually get a proper chance...3 out of the 5 new selections probably won’t. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2018

It must be bitterly disappointing for Mayank Agarwal not to be in either team. He has made a truckload of runs, he has knocked the door down. Maybe the selectors didn't want two inexperienced openers among the three in Australia but a player cannot do more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

Mayank Agarwal left out of Test squad for Australia without being given a chance. Vijay, who wasn't considered good enough in England, is back. Hope proper 'communication' has happened. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 26, 2018

BCCI has finished off their selection work for 2018 by announcing all the squads together. #workgoals — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 26, 2018

Time for BCCI to sack the selectors. Mayank Agarwal after doing so well in the domestic circuit for more than a year is dropped without getting a game. #INDvAus — Tevin Joseph K O (@tevinjosephko) October 26, 2018

After bcci announced t20i team against Australia, meanwhile my thoughts for bcci selectors committee..😔😔#dhoni #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/lvV5kyYtyD — Trustmeiamaliar (@Imritik_) October 26, 2018

Exclusion of MS Dhoni attracted a lot of attention

The big news is obviously the absence of MS Dhoni from the T20 squad. The next World T20 isn't till 2020 so this is an acknowledgement that someone else will be behind the stumps there. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

My only concern with Dhoni is that he isn't getting, or maybe isn't too keen to get, game time between ODI matches. But he will have the Australia/NZ and home ODIs + the IPL before the World Cup. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

so we learn of dhoni's removal from T20 squad and rohit sharma's recall to Test squad after 10:30pm on friday night...good stuff! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 26, 2018

So no Dhoni in the #T20I team for the 3 matches vs Windies. Oh no... Who will they all blame now if there is a power cut in their home ? 🤔🤔 #INDvWI.



On a serious note, good to see Rishabh Pant take it over. Would love to see him in full flow. #Dhoni — Prabhu ‏ (@Cricprabhu) October 26, 2018

No Dhoni in T20s means WC 2019 is the last world cup for the legend. The call is loud and clear. Hope he wins it and celebrates at the Lords balcony. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 26, 2018

Feel priority for MS Dhoni right now is the 2019 World Cup. So, these few games is the right time to try out the 2nd keeper.



When MS Dhoni calls it a day, we would have someone ready for the job with fair number of international games behind the stumps#INDvWI #INDvAUS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 26, 2018

Dhoni fans when they found out that Dhoni is dropped from #INDvAUS T20 Squad : pic.twitter.com/xGhy8eRsOj — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) October 26, 2018

Dropping Dhoni from T20s is also a correct call. Would have been brutally unfair on Dinesh Karthik if he had to sacrifice his T20 spot too for Dhoni. Has already been hard done by in the ODIs. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) October 26, 2018

Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the Test squad got mixed reactions:

The alternative is to play 6 batsmen (cue the presence of Rohit Sharma as a possible no 6) & 4 bowlers. Might be an option given the fragility of Australia's batting but is always a dangerous ploy when none of the top 6 can provide enough overs in case of injury to a lead bowler. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

Winning place in playing XI will be Rohit’s big challenge. Opening and middle order slots for the present occupied https://t.co/pjhvaWyP9B — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 26, 2018

Kohli taking Rohit Sharma to Australia to end his test career. Cruel captain. https://t.co/eTU7dITMey — rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) October 26, 2018

We judge Rohit Sharma on success in India, for everyone else, it is the away tours that spell doom. His one-day success keeps Kohli and Shastri hopeful of a great Test run too. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 26, 2018

Don’t care if it’s not the popular opinion, but I’m glad Rohit Sharma is in the Test squad. A man of his calibre can’t be left out for too long. Good thing, he isn’t too bothered by pace and bounce! #AusTests — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) October 26, 2018

Rohit Sharma masterclass in test cricket is officially back! 🔥 🔥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TmsPEEIqhd — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith) October 26, 2018

Also read: Rohit Sharma's insane ODI scores when he runs out Virat Kohli

Only a few noticed the exclusion of Shikhar Dhawan from the Test squad:

Shikhar Dhawan ko bhul gaye sab 😭 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) October 26, 2018