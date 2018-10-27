×
Twitter erupts as BCCI announce Indian squads for the next 3 series 

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
1.15K   //    27 Oct 2018, 10:00 IST

Dhoni exclusion from the T20I squads was the talk of the town
Dhoni exclusion from the T20I squads was the talk of the town

While the Indian team is busy preparing for the third ODI against the West Indies, BCCI has made a plethora of squad announcements. Firstly, Kedhar Jadhav has been added to the Indian squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against West Indies.

In addition to the that, Indian squads for the T20Is against West Indies and Australia were announced. Virat Kohli has been rested for T20Is against West Indies and Rohit Sharma is set to lead the side. In both these squads, Rishabh Pant has been named the wicketkeeper as MS Dhoni is supposedly rested.

Speaking of Dhoni's exclusion, chief selector MSK Prasad said "The T20Is here and in Australia, he is not going to play, because we are also looking at a second wicketkeeper. That will be between Rishabh and Dinesh Karthik. So they will be getting a chance to keep and bat."

For the T20Is against West Indies, five non-regular suspects were included in the squad - Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem. It will be interesting to see as to how many of these will make it to the final team. Of the above mentioned five players, only Shahbaz Nadeem could not make to the Indian T20I squad that will be travelling to Australia.

Indian squad for the T20I series against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

Indian squad for the T20I series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Apart for the T20I squads, the selection committee also a released a list of 18-members that will play in the Test series against Australia. Hardik Pandya, who injured his back during the Asia Cup, was not included even in this series as he has not recovered fully.

While Murali Vijay, who was dropped for the last two Test against England, made a comeback to the side, Shikhar Dhawan was dropped from the Test team. On the other hand, Dhawan's opening partner in limited overs, Rohit Sharma made a comeback to the Test squad. To make way for Rohit, Mayank Agarwal was dropped from the side.

Recent debutants Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant retained their place in the squad. In addition to Pant, the selectors also included the experienced Parthiv Patel as the second wicketkeeper for the Tests.

Indian squad for the Test series against Australia:

Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Twitter reactions:

Exclusion of MS Dhoni attracted a lot of attention

Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the Test squad got mixed reactions:


Also read: Rohit Sharma's insane ODI scores when he runs out Virat Kohli

Only a few noticed the exclusion of Shikhar Dhawan from the Test squad:

Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
