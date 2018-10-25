Rohit Sharma's insane ODI scores when he runs out Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli share a great rapport

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the best batting pairs in the world right now. The two along with Shikhar Dhawan have performed exceptionally for the Indian team in the past few years. Rohit and Kohli are the only active batting pair to score more than 3000 runs with an average in excess of 65.

The two right-handed batsmen together have scored 3931 runs at an average of 65.51. They have put together 15 century and 9 half-century partnerships. Of the 15 century partnerships, they have successfully converted 5 of them into double century partnerships. They are the only batting pair in the history of ODI cricket to put together more than three double century partnerships.

From their batting record, it is evident that the two enjoy batting with each other but sometimes even the best batting duos go through phases of miscommunication in the middle. While batting with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli was run out on five occasions.

On four of these five occasions, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli put together a partnership in excess of 100. When he ran out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma hit a half-century, two centuries and two double centuries. Rohit Sharma amassed a total of 769 runs scoring with an average in excess of 150.

Let us take a closer look at all the five innings and how the match result turned out:

#1 57 vs West Indies, Kingston, 2011

India lost both its openers - Parthiv Patel and Shikhar Dhawan - in less than seven overs. Virat Kohli then steadied the Indian innings with a half-century partnership with Manoj Tiwary. After putting together 58 runs for the third wicket, Tiwary too got out and Rohit Sharma joined Virat in the middle.

The two together then stitched their second-century partnership but the 110-run partnership ended as Virat pushed hard for the second run. Kohli's wicket again derailed the innings and even Rohit's 57 could save it as India were all out for 251 with 15 balls to spare. West Indies chased down India's total with seven wickets in hand.

India 251 (Rohit Sharma 57, Virat Kohli 94), West Indies 255/3

