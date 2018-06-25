Twitter erupts as Buttler helped England whitewash Australia in a thriller
From being 114-8 England ended up winning the final ODI, thanks to Jos Buttler's century
After losing the first four matches, Australia was playing for some pride and the team got off to a good start. Openers, Aaron Finch and Travis Head got off their team to a good start as they scored 58 runs in the first six overs.
Things turned haywire in the very next over as Australia lost the wickets of Finch and Marcus Stoinis in the seventh over. Head continued for some time but he too fell in the twelveth over after making a fine half-century.
Australia went hard after the English bowlers right from the start and hence lost their wickets on a regular basis. Thanks to Carrey's 44 and Short's 47, they were able to cross the 200-mark.
Contrary to Australia, England had a horrible start to their chase as they lost the wicket of Jason Roy in the very first over. Roy's wicket was followed by that of Bairstow, Root, Morgan for 12, 1, 0 respectively. England was reduced to 27/4 in less than 8 overs and in came Jos Buttler.
While Buttler played a steady inning, he kept on losing companions and soon the English side was reduced to 114-8. But that did not deter Buttler as he went onto build a steady partnership of 81 runs for the 9th wicket with Adil Rashid. Rashid got out at a crucial juncture, but the centurion and player of the day, Butter, continued his game and helped his side get over the line.
Here are some of the twitter reactions from the thrilling match: