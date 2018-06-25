Twitter erupts as Buttler helped England whitewash Australia in a thriller

From being 114-8 England ended up winning the final ODI, thanks to Jos Buttler's century

After losing the first four matches, Australia was playing for some pride and the team got off to a good start. Openers, Aaron Finch and Travis Head got off their team to a good start as they scored 58 runs in the first six overs.

Things turned haywire in the very next over as Australia lost the wickets of Finch and Marcus Stoinis in the seventh over. Head continued for some time but he too fell in the twelveth over after making a fine half-century.

Australia went hard after the English bowlers right from the start and hence lost their wickets on a regular basis. Thanks to Carrey's 44 and Short's 47, they were able to cross the 200-mark.

Contrary to Australia, England had a horrible start to their chase as they lost the wicket of Jason Roy in the very first over. Roy's wicket was followed by that of Bairstow, Root, Morgan for 12, 1, 0 respectively. England was reduced to 27/4 in less than 8 overs and in came Jos Buttler.

While Buttler played a steady inning, he kept on losing companions and soon the English side was reduced to 114-8. But that did not deter Buttler as he went onto build a steady partnership of 81 runs for the 9th wicket with Adil Rashid. Rashid got out at a crucial juncture, but the centurion and player of the day, Butter, continued his game and helped his side get over the line.

Here are some of the twitter reactions from the thrilling match:

He has played some remarkable innings for England but this one by @josbuttler Tops the list .... #ENGvAUS #Whitewash — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2018

114/8 chasing 205. And then Jos Bossed the match....what an innings. Top class century. And the English dominance in the series was admirable. #ENGvAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 24, 2018

Highest 9th wkt stand in successful run chases:

132 Mathews - Malinga v Aus, MCG, 2010

81 Buttler - A Rashid v Aus, Manchester, 2018 8

74* B McCullum - Vettori v Aus, C'church, 2005

73* Bevan - Bichel v Eng, P Elizabeth, 2003#ENGvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 24, 2018

This is England's only 2nd 5-0 ODI series victory against any opponent - beat Zimbabwe (in Zim) 5-0 in October 2001.

This is Australia's only 2nd 5-0 ODI series defeat against any opponent - lost to South Africa (in SAf) 0-5 in Sept-Oct 2016.#EngvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 24, 2018

Thriller. An outstanding effort from England to beat the Aussies 5-0. Even though Australia were missing quite a few players, really loved the ruthlessness of this England side. Top effort today from @josbuttler for the magnificent 100 today#ENGvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 24, 2018

What a game of cricket 😱 Have been super impressed with @josbuttler since this year's #IPL, Mr Cool, Calm and bloody amazing in so many situations. 👏🏽👍🏽#ENGvAUS — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 24, 2018

Well worth catching all the highlights of a remarkable @josbuttler innings on @Channel5Sport at 7pm ... #ENGvAUS #Whitewash — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2018

Are the current World Champions a two-men team though? No Smith...No Warner...No Win for Australia? #EngvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 24, 2018

Ninth win for England against Australia in ten head-to-head encounters in 2018 - the most England have beaten an opponent in a calendar year.

PRE: Eight wins vs Pakistan in 1987 (in 11 games)#ENGvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 24, 2018

When I grow up I want to be Jos Buttler — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 24, 2018

Jos Buttler - just wow. Arguably a better individual performance than Kane’s hat trick.



But credit to Ball and Rashid in particular for digging in alongside him.#ENGvAUS — David Gwynne (@davidgwynne) June 24, 2018

What a win for @englandcricket! @josbuttler just gets better and better!! 🌹🏏

Good to see England on the right side of a 5-0 result!! #engvaus — James Anderson (@jimmy9) June 24, 2018

“That hundred from Jos Buttler is one of the finest ODI innings I’ve ever seen,” says Kumar Sangakkara - who played 404 ODIs. Buttler is adding ice cool game management to stunning talent - what a player he is. #EngvAus — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 24, 2018

He walked in at 27/4. Wickets were tumbling at one end, but he adsorbed all the pressure and brought up his sixth ODI HUNDRED with an audacious six with the last man standing. #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/pzVsfDmuha — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) June 24, 2018

BOOM! Brilliant by ⁦@josbuttler⁩ .

We stuff the Aussies 5-0.

What an afternoon for English sport. 👋👋 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/MnOWV0nXBn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 24, 2018

By beating Australia 5-0 England have done what they could not do in the away series v Australia & that represents improvement - they are becoming tougher & more clinical. Bigger challenges do await: the series v India will be a stern examination of their progress. #EngvAus — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 24, 2018

Highest individual ODI scores where the 2nd best score is 20 and lesser:



111 - John Davison v WI, 2003 (2nd best - 19)

110* - Marlon Samuels v SL, 2015 (2nd best - 19)

110* - JOS BUTTLER v AUS, Today (2nd best - 20)#ENGvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 24, 2018

Low scoring thrillers > 400plus run-fest. #EngvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 24, 2018

And for his next trick, Buttler will feed the entire crowd at Old Trafford with two fillets of mackerel and five barmcakes #ENGvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 24, 2018

Jos Buttler levitates in the moment of triumph. As well he might. #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/MLe6z6b4oA — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 24, 2018

Aus has been kind to Pak this series,not only have they managed to make the 4-1 look good,but also conceded more than 444 runs to create history. #ENGvAUS — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 24, 2018

Can Aust play Panama at cricket pls #ENGvAUS #WorldCup — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) June 24, 2018

Who said 50-over cricket is finished at international level? Beat it. #ENGvAUS — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 24, 2018

Teams whitewashed after winning the toss in all matches: (4+ match series)



In Tests - Australia in India, 2013 (4-0)

In ODIs - Australia in England, 2018 (5-0)#ENGvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 24, 2018

Buttler’s knock today had much less to do with talent/ability/skill & much more to do with intelligence & match awareness.



Only when/if the rest of Eng’s batters can learn this, Eng won’t win the World Cup. #EngvAus — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) June 24, 2018

This is England's seventh 1 wicket ODI win against all opponents.

This is Australia's seventh 1 wicket ODI defeat against all opponents.#EngvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 24, 2018

Kumar Sangakkara "That is an incredible effort from Jos Buttler. It's one of the best One-Day innings I have ever seen" #Cricket #ENGvAUS — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 24, 2018

England football & cricket captains on 24th June. #WorldCup #ENGvAUS



Harry Kane - 3 goals

Eoin Morgan - 4 balls — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 24, 2018

In the first 44 years of ODI cricket, Australia were never whitewashed in a bilateral series. Now they have been cleanswept twice in last 3 years. #EngvAus — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) June 24, 2018

Jos Buttler's scores since start of May:



IPL - 67, 51, 82, 95*, 94*, 39

Tests - 14, 67, 80*

ODIs - 9, 91*, 11, 54*, 110*



10 fifty-plus scores in 14 innings.



864 runs at average 108.00. #EngvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 24, 2018