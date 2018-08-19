Twitter erupts as Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul breaks England's back

Hardik Pandya's took five wickets in his first five overs

On the second day morning, the English bowlers were able to take the last four Indian wickets within 40 minutes after the start of the play. They went on to have a wicketless first session in which they scored 46 runs in just 9 overs.

After the lunch break, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah got the wickets of the openers, and Ishant followed it up with the wicket of the young Ollie Pope in the twentieth over.

Just when England captain Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow were trying to stabilise the innings, Kohli introduced Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder got the wicket of Joe Root off his first delivery of the day. That wicket marked the start of a fiery spell which spelt doom for the English team. Bowling at the other end, Shami also eased things up a little by picking up the wicket of Ben Stokes.

After the first wicket, Hardik Pandya went onto pick up two wickets each in his fourth and fifth overs and ended with five wickets. In his fourth over. he got the wickets of a settled Bairstow and Chris Woakes. In the very next over, he sent Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad to the pavilion and claimed his maiden five-wicket haul.

Hardik Pandya's Spell:

W 2 0 0 0 4 | Wd 0 0 0 1 0 0 | 4 0 0 0 0 4 | W 0 4 4 0 W | W 0 0 0 W 0 | 0 0 2 0 1 0

After the completion of Pandya's spell, Jasprit Bumrah ended the English innings by taking the wicket of Jos Buttler, who's counter-attacking game helped England add 33 runs for the last wicket. Thanks to Pandya's spell, India ended up with a lead of 168 in the first innings.

In addition to praising Hardik Pandya, Twitter also took a jibe at Micheal Holding, who recently expressed his views on Pandya's place in the XI as an all-rounder.

"The [Indian] attack has not been the right balance. Apparently they are playing Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder to help out with the bowling. When he bowls he isn't as effective as he should be.

If he was a good batsman, if he was getting runs - 60s, 70s, not even regular hundreds - at the number at which he bats and then he bowls and gets two or three wickets, happy, hallelujah. Happy with that. But he is not getting the amount of runs that can then allow him to get a wicket or two in the Test match. That doesn't work."

Talking about Pandya's pedigree as a Test bowler, Holding stated "I don't think he does a lot with the ball. That is number one. He is not consistent. He does not have the control that puts batsmen under pressure constantly."

Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh also faced some slack after voices their opinion against Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder.

Here are the Twitter reactions to Hardik Pandya's ferocious spell:

Fantastic cricket, both in front and behind the wickets. Congratulations @hardikpandya7 and @RishabPant777 on your respective 5 wicket hauls! Let’s nip this in the bud now. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lNDVRbQFPc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 19, 2018

10 wickets in the session. Fantastic from India. Hardik Pandya was the standout with that magnificent spell. Firmly in India ‘s control as of now. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 19, 2018

Michael Holding: "Hardik Pandya is not an all-rounder."

Pandya gets fired up and takes 5 wickets.

Someone please tell Michael Holding to say: "Hardik Pandya can't score a triple century in the 2nd innings."#ENGvIND — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 19, 2018

Great spell @hardikpandya7 first 5 wicket haul in test cricket.. wish you many more.. Go india 🇮🇳 💪👏👏👏👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 19, 2018

Fewest Tests taken for both a hundred & a five-for

(for India)

3 R Ashwin

4 Lala Amarnath

6 Vinoo Mankad

7 Dattu Phadkar

10 Salim Durani

10 Kapil Dev

10 HARDIK PANDYA#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 19, 2018

Michale holding to Hardik pandya right now #ENGVIND pic.twitter.com/ZvESWqm3fl — Raghav (@comedibanda) August 19, 2018

Maiden fiver within five overs. England have made a Test all-rounder out of Hardik Pandya... #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 19, 2018

This was a 'Mike' drop moment by Hardik Pandya.#ENGvIND — Lovesh (@punjabTOmurika) August 19, 2018

As if some kind of divine punishment, Michael Holding is being made to sit through and shower praises at this breathtaking spell of bowling by Hardik Pandya, the guy Holding dismissed as an IPL show pony. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 19, 2018

After taking England’s clothes off, Hardik Pandya has now taken his own clothes off. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZcXCHcGCgE — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 19, 2018

Indian players with a five-for at Trent Bridge in Tests:



Zaheer Khan, 2007

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 2014

HARDIK PANDYA, 2018*#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 19, 2018

Before this Test match, Harbhajan Singh had said that Hardik Pandya must be stripped of the tag 'allrounder'. Holding was baying for his blood too. A fitting riposte by Hardik Pandya. Sensational spell. Hope he bowls these spells more consistently #ENGvsIND @hardikpandya7 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) August 19, 2018

Hardik Pandya was questioned about his spot in the side. I hope everyone got the replies! Hardik, you beauty, you beast! What a match defining spell!🔥#ENGvIND — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) August 19, 2018

Really I am happy becoz you have statement on his all round performance but he give speechless performance @harbhajan_singh @hardikpandya7 😁😍🙏 — @urstruly raj (@RajSunn33122433) August 19, 2018

Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Holding & Harbhajan Singh to Hardik Pandya.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/twUgYopW2H — Funny Gopu (@FunnyGopu) August 19, 2018

Amidst all the criticism, Hardik Pandya has delivered one of the best bowling performances by an Indian seamer in Test cricket. Breathtaking stuff!



Also, huge credit to Virat Kohli for backing him. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bKVYCvd7Wq — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) August 19, 2018

This is absolutely sensational from Hardik Pandya. Has taken 4 wickets in 11 balls.

Meanwhile, Broad can now consider himself an out-and-out tailender. His lone century a very distant memory. — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) August 19, 2018