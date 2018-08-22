Twitter erupts as Jasprit Bumrah's five-fer takes India one-step closer to victory at the end of Day 4

Bumrah's second Test five-for destroyed England

The Indian team was written off by many after the Lord's Test loss which left the team 2-0 down. Just when flashbacks of the previous tours started to surface again, the Indian rose up again and showed why they are the No.1 team in Test cricket.

In the third Test at Trent Bridge, it was a collective effort from everyone in the team. Just like the first Test, Virat Kohli made a total of 200 runs in the match but this time he had the able support of the rest of the batsmen. While the openers put together 60-run opening stands in both the innings, three other batsman - Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwara Pujara and Hardik Pandya scored half-centuries in the match.

After India posted 329 in the first innings as a result of half-centuries from Kohli and Rahane, it was the bowlers who put India in a position of dominance. Under favorable bowling conditions, India bowled out the home team in less than 40 over, 38.2 to be precise.

While Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah took the wickets of the top order, it was Hardik Pandya who bamboozled the middle and lower order batsmen of the English team, It was Pandya's five-wicket six-over spell that changed the face of the game. The all-rounder's maiden five-wicket haul helped India post a huge first innings lead of 166.

The lead gave a lot of confidence to the batting unit which ensured that they tired out the English bowlers by making them bowl nearly 205 overs in less than eight sessions in three days. With Pujara and Hardik Pandya chipping in with half-centuries, centurion Virat Kohli helped India set a daunting target of 521 for the home team.

During the final innings, Indian bowlers brought their A-game in the first session of the fourth day and picked up four wickets in that session. In the second session, it was centurion Jos Buttler and half-centurion Ben Stokes that dominated the proceedings. The two batsmen put together 159 runs for the fifth wicket before the introduction of the new ball.

As soon as the new ball was introduced Jasprit Bumrah demolished any little hope that the English fans had. He took three wickets - Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Chirs Woakes in the second and third overs bowled by him with the new ball. Hardik Pandya too chipped in with the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes in the very next over.

Bumrah would have taken his fifth wicket in the very next over but had to wait for it for more than 10 overs, thanks to a no-ball which delayed the ninth wicket. After that wicket, Adil Rashid and James Anderson saw off 6-overs of treacherous bowling to take the game to the final day. With the game completely in their control, India will look to wrap up the game quickly tomorrow morning.

Here are the Twitter reactions to fourth day's play:

Superb spell by Bumrah with the second new ball to pick wickets in quick succession. He was definitely missed in this bowling line-up. Hope they wrap up the tail soon enough. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/G9cltk2gMI — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 21, 2018

So everyone comes back tomorrow for, for all that you know, one ball!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 21, 2018

3 sessions Batting now to Win the series ... #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 21, 2018

Fast and accurate. An excellent and effective spell of pace bowling from @Jaspritbumrah93. Dismissing the top & inform batters of England is a big performance in a comeback from injury match. #ENGvIND @BCCI — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 21, 2018

We survive the day! 😅



210 more runs needed for victory on the Day 5...



Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/hXYv4S7OfK#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PRTX7QQ6bF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 21, 2018

You can always trust Rahul in the slip cordon....Five-for Bumrah #Respect #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 21, 2018

Rahul is India's slip fielding all-rounder #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 21, 2018

Next time someone brings up four-day Tests, please point them to this one... #ENGvIND — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) August 21, 2018

had a boot landed half an inch behind this game would have been done today #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 21, 2018

Is this the Adil Rashid benefit series #EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 21, 2018

Has already scored more than double the runs of the next highest scorer in this series. That's been the kind of dominance of #viratkohli , a modern day great #ENGvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 20, 2018

It has taken him a while, but Ishant Sharma has become the bowler India expected him to be a decade ago. Difference is in the length, — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 21, 2018

Superb pace bowling, brilliant slip catching, India taking rapid strides towards a redeeming victory. Only rain can save England though the met office doesn’t suggest this is likely — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 21, 2018

Indian fast bowlers bowling faster than English pacers. Indian slip catching better than England’s. Tide has turned...and how. 😊🙌 #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 21, 2018

We just are not learning .... #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 21, 2018

Indian fast bowlers faster than the home team ! That’s why Kohli’s this team has potential to do great things . Only bowlers make you win test matches abroad ! — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 21, 2018

Someone needs to take the blame for Bumrah’s continued flirtations with no balls. Some day like in the #ct17 final it is going to cost India big time #cricket #EngvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) August 21, 2018

Jasprit Bumrah's No-Ball has costed India -



1) Loss in Champions Trophy Final.

2) An extra day just to take a Wicket.



Being such a great bowler, Bumrah is failing to overcome his mistakes.#JaspritBumrah #ENGvIND #EngvsIndia #ENGvsIND #INDvENG #Bumrah #NoBallSpecialist — Saurabh Mavjekar (@SaurabhMavjekar) August 21, 2018

A ‘Rahul’ in the slip cordon is taking some really good catches 😉 .. The captain has taken real good ones too.. Another aspect India have completely outplayed England in.. hopefully this combo continues their form #EngvInd — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) August 21, 2018

Buttler is on his way to become another example of the possibility of a successful multi-format player. It is possible. Well played, Jos 👏👏 #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 21, 2018

India beat SA at Joburg and Eng at Nottingham under Dravid's captaincy in 2006-07. Now Kohli on the verge of repeating it at the exact same venues. Job well done..#ENGvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) August 21, 2018

KL Rahul is the first fielder to take seven catches in a Test in England (in 518 Tests).#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 21, 2018

Boy this is pacy, menacing stuff from Bumrah. Enthralling #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 21, 2018

STAT ALERT - @klrahul11 is the first fielder to take seven catches in a Test in England! That's some record. #ENGVIND pic.twitter.com/82UiwfBxx6 — cricketnext (@cricketnext) August 21, 2018

Jos Buttler - now England's 166th Test centurion, registers England's 858th Test century!

WG Grace was the first in September 1880!#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 21, 2018

Two Indian bowlers taking a five-for each in a Test in England:



Manchester, 1946 (L Amarnath & V Mankand)

Lord's, 2014 (B Kumar & I Sharma)

Nottingham, 2018* (H Pandya & J Bumrah) #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 21, 2018

Indian pacers with 2 five-fors in first 4 Tests:

Mohammad Nissar (1936)

Manoj Prabhakar (1989)

JASPRIT BUMRAH#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 21, 2018

England batsmen scoring a ton in the 4th innings vs India:

101 Kevin Pietersen (The Oval 2007)

106 Jos Buttler (Today)#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 21, 2018

Players with 3000-plus runs and 400-plus wickets in Tests:



Richard Hadlee

Kapil Dev

Shane Warne

Shaun Pollock

STUART BROAD*#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 21, 2018

Everytime Bumrah takes a wicket but you haven’t yet seen the replay to check if the foot was behind the line or not. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5gjZBTUilT — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) August 21, 2018

Ashwin's looking like he's in such a bad shape with his injury but still making the ball talk. Reminds of that Anil Kumble spell v West Indies. He did get Lara out though...#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/whbcLTPyLB — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 21, 2018

Rishabh Pant is the first Indian WK to effect six dismissals on Test debut.

Naren Tamhane, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia & Naman Ojha all effected five dismissals each. #ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 21, 2018

The amount of time Rishab Pant has said “Come on Ash” in this match... don’t think even Abhishek Bachchan has said this to his wife in so many years #ENGvIND — Goan Patiala (@TheGoanPatiala) August 21, 2018

If nothing else, Ollie Pope is going to be a lot of fun, isn't he? #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 21, 2018

India in 2nd Test:



Worst Batting

Average Bowling

Worst catching



India in 3rd Test:



Excellent Batting

Brilliant bowling

Exceptional catching



What a turnaround! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 21, 2018

Jos Buttler is Boss Buttler.. Lovely, down to earth, soft spoken guy.. Quite the polar opposite of his batting style! Whatever the result, these knocks and partnership will be remembered for a long long time. Good fight this from @josbuttler @benstokes38 #EngvInd — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) August 21, 2018

I get a feel, that no ball will mean this tail wagging much longer than expected. And India will suddenly lose that bite in the balling.#ENGvIND — Prof. Moriarty (@DesiOptimystic) August 21, 2018

Some Mysteries In The World:

Aliens,

Bermuda Triangle,

Big Foot,

&

Jasprit Bumrah And His Wickets On No Balls.#ENGvIND#INDvENG — Akshay Aher (@IRealAkshay) August 21, 2018

If you think #priyankachopra & #NickJonas make for a cute couple, you haven't seen #bumrah and wickets on no-balls. 😁

His fate as horrible as the sports journalists who will be facing #viratkohli in the PC after the 3rd test.#ENGvIND — Pratyush Patra 🖊 (@KalamWalaBae) August 21, 2018

KL Rahul should get a 10 year unconditional lease in the slip cordon for India in Tests. #ENGvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) August 19, 2018

Rahul's slip catching has been one of the bug gains for India in this Test. India have certainly outcaught England in this series — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 21, 2018

Pandya has got more swing in this game than Anderson.

Lmaoo#ENGvIND — cricket freak (@cricloverakku) August 21, 2018

What a pair KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan make, one is a right hander, the other, a leftie, one a catcher, the other a dropper.#EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 21, 2018

Cook and Jennings not playing the next test is huge disadvantage to India, isn't it?#ENGvIND — cricket freak (@cricloverakku) August 21, 2018

2000 runs & 200 wickets in Tests in a country:

Ian Botham (2969 + 226) in England

Kapil Dev (2810 + 219) in India

Stuart Broad (2000 + 269) in England#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 21, 2018