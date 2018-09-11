Twitter erupts as Rishabh Pant's maiden century and his partnership with Rahul threatens to spoil Cook's farewell party

Pant reached the mark with a six

What's the story?

Rishabh Pant, who made his debut in the third Test, has scored his maiden century against England in the final Test. Rishabh Pant came into bat when India lost their fifth wicket for just 121 runs. The 20-year old wicket-keeper batsman had an able support on the other end in the form of KL Rahul.

From being the second fiddle in the partnership, Pant turned into the aggressor of the two batsmen after reaching his half-century. After reaching the fifty mark from 78 balls, Pant took just 39 balls to reach his maiden century in Test cricket. He scored his maiden century off just 117 balls, one less than his partner, Rahul.

In case you didn't know

After Dinesh Karthik's failures in the first two test matches, Rishabh Pant was handed the Test cap by the Indian captain. The southpaw became the 291st player to represent India and he was the fifth-youngest wicketkeeper to represent the nation.

Pant started his Test career in a great manner as he scored a six off the very second ball that he played. Nonetheless, the bright start did not translate to great performances in the first five innings of his career but he rightly turned his A-game on in the final innings of the England tour.

Heart of the matter

With the series already lost, India are facing near-impossible target of 464. India got off to a bad start as they lost three wickets for just two runs but a 118-partnership between KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane took India past 100. In spite of a good start, India's vice-captain could not continue and his departure was soon followed by that of debutant Hanuma Vihari's.

Earlier, England who got a first innings lead of 40 runs consolidated their position on Day 4. Alastair Cook, who is playing his farewell match, scored 147 in his final innings and became the fifth batsman to score a century in his first and last Tests. Cook was aided by England's captain, Joe Root, who himself scored a century to help England set a target of 463.

Final say

In Alastair Cook's farewell Test, England set a target of 464 ahead of India in order to give their best Test batsman a fitting farewell. But with Rahul and Pant adding more 166 runs for the sixth wicket before Tea, India needs 166 runs from the last 33 overs. If the two batsmen continue the way they are, India might create history in the final Test by chasing down 166.

Twitter reactions

Fantastic display of controlled aggression by @klrahul11 and @RishabPant777.

This partnership is just one of the many fascinating moments this Test Series has provided us with. Test cricket at its absolute best. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bN3WzdEDUb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2018

Starts his career with a six, gets his first century with a six. This will be fantastic for Rishabh Pant's confidence going ahead. Big plus from this last day — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2018

Opened his Test account with a six. Reached his first Test ton with a six. Highest score by an Indian keeper in England. And it’s only his third Test. Well played, Rishabh Pant. This kid is special.... 👏🙌👌😇 #ENGvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2018

Pitch, tired bowlers, context... don’t use any reason to take credit away from Pant or Rahul.. Yes, it’s come in the last innings of the series, but this partnership describes the ‘never give-up’ mindset of those who’ll take this Ind team forward.. Well played young men #EngvInd — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 11, 2018

Signs of what future has to offer. Still work in progress but worth investing every penny in. Well played Rishabh 'pocket rocket' Pant. First of many to come 👏👏👏 #ENGvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 11, 2018

Scored his 1st run in test cricket with a massive six and today he scored his 1st 100 in test with a six.. well done @RishabPant777 I love it.. keep going #ENGvIND 5th Test @SkyCricket — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2018

Rishabh Pant Can Bat....worth investing in. Still work in progress both behind and front of the stumps...but shows a definite upside. Hopefully first of many Test fifties... #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2018

Go on, do that to bring up your maiden ton! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BGydatvCmJ — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 11, 2018

At 177, the Rahul-Pant partnership is currently the 4th highest 4th-innings stand for the 6th wicket in Tests, and India's 4th highest 4th-innings stand for any wicket. #ENGvIND — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) September 11, 2018

Pant's 100 is the 7th fourth-innings Test century by a wicketkeeper. After Knott, Moin Khan, Gilchrist, Mushfiqur, Prior and de Villiers.https://t.co/UFAbHDpcYM#ENGvIND — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) September 11, 2018

Youngest keepers to score a century in Tests:



20y 148d - Ajay Ratra v WI, St John's, 2002

20y 338d - Rishabh Pant v England, The Oval, 2018*

21y 183d - Vijay Manjrekar v WI, Kingston, 1953



#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 11, 2018

Take a bow, @RishabPant777! One of the best Test tons I have watched, that it is his maiden Test ton makes it even better. Remember, he got off the mark in Test cricket with a six, now his maiden ton with a six too. Celebrate, hard but the job is not yet done. #ENGvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 11, 2018

Indians doing well in London right now. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/F7zTo0nr5Z — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 11, 2018

First time in this millennium two Indians have scored centuries in the 4th innings of a Test and they were the top-2 run-getters among Indians in the latest IPL season.



KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant, take a bow! #EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 11, 2018

imagine if this were happening with the series at 2-2 #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 11, 2018

Rishab Pant showing off what he is... Should be given free license to go out and play his natural game... Does wonders #ENGvIND !!! — Nidhin Sasidharan (@nidhin0816) September 11, 2018

This has been a fantastic test series. All credit to India. Pant and Rahul giving this a real go. 166 to win in the final session. They couldn't could they? #ENGvIND https://t.co/EOll8QiZur — John Hueston (@johnrhueston) September 11, 2018

Alright folks. No one's moving an inch for the next one hour. Stay where you were #ENGvIND — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) September 11, 2018