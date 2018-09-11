Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as Rishabh Pant's maiden century and his partnership with Rahul threatens to spoil Cook's farewell party

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
3.14K   //    11 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Pant reached the mark with a six

What's the story?

Rishabh Pant, who made his debut in the third Test, has scored his maiden century against England in the final Test. Rishabh Pant came into bat when India lost their fifth wicket for just 121 runs. The 20-year old wicket-keeper batsman had an able support on the other end in the form of KL Rahul.

From being the second fiddle in the partnership, Pant turned into the aggressor of the two batsmen after reaching his half-century. After reaching the fifty mark from 78 balls, Pant took just 39 balls to reach his maiden century in Test cricket. He scored his maiden century off just 117 balls, one less than his partner, Rahul.


In case you didn't know

After Dinesh Karthik's failures in the first two test matches, Rishabh Pant was handed the Test cap by the Indian captain. The southpaw became the 291st player to represent India and he was the fifth-youngest wicketkeeper to represent the nation.

Pant started his Test career in a great manner as he scored a six off the very second ball that he played. Nonetheless, the bright start did not translate to great performances in the first five innings of his career but he rightly turned his A-game on in the final innings of the England tour.

Also read: Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant makes his Test debut against England


Heart of the matter

With the series already lost, India are facing near-impossible target of 464. India got off to a bad start as they lost three wickets for just two runs but a 118-partnership between KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane took India past 100. In spite of a good start, India's vice-captain could not continue and his departure was soon followed by that of debutant Hanuma Vihari's.

Earlier, England who got a first innings lead of 40 runs consolidated their position on Day 4. Alastair Cook, who is playing his farewell match, scored 147 in his final innings and became the fifth batsman to score a century in his first and last Tests. Cook was aided by England's captain, Joe Root, who himself scored a century to help England set a target of 463.


Final say

In Alastair Cook's farewell Test, England set a target of 464 ahead of India in order to give their best Test batsman a fitting farewell. But with Rahul and Pant adding more 166 runs for the sixth wicket before Tea, India needs 166 runs from the last 33 overs. If the two batsmen continue the way they are, India might create history in the final Test by chasing down 166.


Twitter reactions



Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Rishabh Pant
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
Twitter erupts as KL Rahul scores a Bannerman-esque...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant makes his Test debut...
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid: 5 highest scoring innings of his Test career
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century...
RELATED STORY
The emergence of Rishabh Pant as Indian cricket’s most...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
Cook just became the 5th Player to Score hundred in his...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant ready for debut at Trent Bridge?
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Ravindra Jadeja's 86* and Hanuma...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us