Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century outside India
India came to Trent Bridge 2-0 down in the series and are now clearly in the driving seat, pretty sure of making it 2-1 after the third Test. After failing terribly with the bat in the second Test under unfavorable circumstances, the Indian batsmen rose to the occasion and were ably led by their captain, Virat Kohli.
After a decent start by the openers in the first innings, India lost three quick wickets before lunch and it was Kohli who stabilized the innings along with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. The two batsman put together a 159 run-partnership for the fourth wicket and put India in a commanding position.
Kohli, who was batting excellently, got out just three runs short of a century in the first innings. After the captain's wicket, the lower order added 50 more runs to the board and India ended up with a first innings total of 329.
With slightly overcast conditions, India's pace attack bamboozled the English batsmen by taking all 10 wickets in the extended second session of Day 2. Indian bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, who took his maiden five-wicket haul, restricted England to 161, giving the visitors a first innings lead of 168.
With a comfortable first innings lead in their kitty, the Indian openers provided the right start with their second 60-run opening stand of the match. After both the openers made their way to the pavilion, it was again Virat Kohli who was the main instigator with the bat.
The Indian captain stitched a century partnership with Cheteswara Pujara, who got dismissed after scoring 72. The two batsmen ensured that India was in a completely dominant position at lunch as they did not allow fall of any wickets in the first session of the day.
Despite losing Pujara, the Indian captain continued to march on and completed his 23rd Test hundred. Soon after completing his century, Kohli got out for 103 but that won't matter much as India is already in command of the game.
