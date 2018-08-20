Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century outside India

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
3.34K   //    20 Aug 2018, 22:46 IST

Enter caption

India came to Trent Bridge 2-0 down in the series and are now clearly in the driving seat, pretty sure of making it 2-1 after the third Test. After failing terribly with the bat in the second Test under unfavorable circumstances, the Indian batsmen rose to the occasion and were ably led by their captain, Virat Kohli.

After a decent start by the openers in the first innings, India lost three quick wickets before lunch and it was Kohli who stabilized the innings along with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. The two batsman put together a 159 run-partnership for the fourth wicket and put India in a commanding position.

Kohli, who was batting excellently, got out just three runs short of a century in the first innings. After the captain's wicket, the lower order added 50 more runs to the board and India ended up with a first innings total of 329.

With slightly overcast conditions, India's pace attack bamboozled the English batsmen by taking all 10 wickets in the extended second session of Day 2. Indian bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, who took his maiden five-wicket haul, restricted England to 161, giving the visitors a first innings lead of 168.

With a comfortable first innings lead in their kitty, the Indian openers provided the right start with their second 60-run opening stand of the match. After both the openers made their way to the pavilion, it was again Virat Kohli who was the main instigator with the bat.

The Indian captain stitched a century partnership with Cheteswara Pujara, who got dismissed after scoring 72. The two batsmen ensured that India was in a completely dominant position at lunch as they did not allow fall of any wickets in the first session of the day.

Despite losing Pujara, the Indian captain continued to march on and completed his 23rd Test hundred. Soon after completing his century, Kohli got out for 103 but that won't matter much as India is already in command of the game.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's performance in the second innings:

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
Match report, highlights and Twitter reactions:...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test: Day 1 in pictures
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli overtakes Ganguly for most Test runs...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kohli and Rahane's enthralling...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 3000 ODI runs...
RELATED STORY
Fans have their say after Essex Cricket Club tried to...
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket owes Virat Kohli 
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A wounded lion raring to perform on English...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Hardik Pandya's maiden five-wicket haul...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: No More A Flat Track Bully
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 23/0 (9.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England need 498 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us