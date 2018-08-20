Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century outside India

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.34K // 20 Aug 2018, 22:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India came to Trent Bridge 2-0 down in the series and are now clearly in the driving seat, pretty sure of making it 2-1 after the third Test. After failing terribly with the bat in the second Test under unfavorable circumstances, the Indian batsmen rose to the occasion and were ably led by their captain, Virat Kohli.

After a decent start by the openers in the first innings, India lost three quick wickets before lunch and it was Kohli who stabilized the innings along with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. The two batsman put together a 159 run-partnership for the fourth wicket and put India in a commanding position.

Kohli, who was batting excellently, got out just three runs short of a century in the first innings. After the captain's wicket, the lower order added 50 more runs to the board and India ended up with a first innings total of 329.

With slightly overcast conditions, India's pace attack bamboozled the English batsmen by taking all 10 wickets in the extended second session of Day 2. Indian bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya, who took his maiden five-wicket haul, restricted England to 161, giving the visitors a first innings lead of 168.

With a comfortable first innings lead in their kitty, the Indian openers provided the right start with their second 60-run opening stand of the match. After both the openers made their way to the pavilion, it was again Virat Kohli who was the main instigator with the bat.

The Indian captain stitched a century partnership with Cheteswara Pujara, who got dismissed after scoring 72. The two batsmen ensured that India was in a completely dominant position at lunch as they did not allow fall of any wickets in the first session of the day.

Despite losing Pujara, the Indian captain continued to march on and completed his 23rd Test hundred. Soon after completing his century, Kohli got out for 103 but that won't matter much as India is already in command of the game.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's performance in the second innings:

He is no question at all the best player in the world ... @imVkohli ... #100 #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 20, 2018

No 23 for Kohli. Hard fought, well crafted, master of all formats. Loved his application. 2014 is buried. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 20, 2018

Hunger & Discipline. That’s what separates him from the rest. Kohli’s indeed the best batsman on the planet across three formats... #23 #ModernMaster — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 20, 2018

The exceptional rate of conversion continues. Makes a statement like a boss. Kohli scored 692 in the 4 tests in Australia in 2014. And looks like he will score in excess of that in the 5 tests here. What a turnaround after the difficult 2014 here. Stuff of champions. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 20, 2018

On England’s last tour to India, Kohli was miles ahead of Root...but those were Indian conditions, one could say.

Kohli is fairly ahead of Root in this series too. In England. 👏👏#EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 20, 2018

400 runs. And counting. Two more Tests to go. Final frontier conquered. And how. Run Machine. Kohli. 🙇‍♂️ #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 20, 2018

119 & 96 at Johannesburg

115 & 141 at Adelaide

97 & 103 at Trent Bridge



Kohli could have equalled Gavaskar's record of scoring tons in each innings, might well do in time. Well played #KingKohli — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 20, 2018

Virat Kohli now has 2nd innings Test century



In Australia

In New Zealand

In Sri Lanka

In India

In England — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 20, 2018

Virat Kohli in Tests...

23rd Test 100 in 118 inns (69 Tests)

5th 100 vs England

2nd 100 in England

13th away 100

3rd 100 in 2018

16th 100 as captain

3rd 100 in the 3rd inns of the match

19th 100 at #4

30th 100 in fc cricket#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 20, 2018

Since he scored his maiden Test century in Adelaide in Jan 2012, Viart Kohli has never had three successive 50s without converting one to a three-figure score. #ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 20, 2018

9th time Kohli has made 50+ in both innings of a Test.



For India, only Dravid (10 times) has done it more. Gavaskar, Laxman and Tendulkar have also done it 9 times. #EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 20, 2018

23rd Test hundred for Virat Kohli – equals Virender Sehwag's tally. Now only Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36) and Sunil Gavaskar (34) have scored more hundreds than Virat for India.#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 20, 2018

Now England trying Wyatt to make Virat lose his concentration. 😂 #EngvInd — shreshth (@magniificient) August 20, 2018

This series was billed as Kolhi v Anderson. Kohli has the runs, Anderson only the edges and wretched luck. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 20, 2018

Most times scoring more than five centuries in a calendar year in international cricket:



7 - Sachin Tendulkar

6 - VIRAT KOHLI*

4 - Hashim Amla, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, David Warner #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 20, 2018

sixth international hundred this year. Kohli is just bossing cricket. across formats #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 20, 2018

BREAKING: Kohli becomes the second Indian captain to score 400 runs in a series in England after Mohammad Azharuddin's 426 from three Tests in 1990#ENGvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 20, 2018

With the benefit of hindsight it's actually great that Kohli got injured and missed the county stint, else the hypocritical poms would have appropriated all his runs to the 3 county games. — The Sangai (@TheLyrebird1001) August 20, 2018

1 - Only once before has Kohli been dismissed twice in a Test match with scores between 50 and 100; it came in his 4th Test (v West Indies, 2011). Unlikely. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ip6nCuLTyv — #INDvAFG #AUSvENG #ENGvAUS #SLvWI #WIvSL (@ICC_SportsInfo) August 20, 2018

Not a lot of eye contact between Keaton Jennings and his colleagues as Virat Kohli salutes his 23rd Test ton. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Dxfb8mi5nu — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) August 20, 2018

Well played Kohli. Shutting up everyone once and for all.



Now, time for some Pant madness. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 20, 2018

Virat Kohli in Tests.......

in India: 10 fifties, 10 hundreds

outside: 8 fifties, 13 hundreds



What a player!!!#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 20, 2018

India's last seven century partnerships in Eng/Aus/NZ/SA:



KOHLI-Rahane, 101, Adelaide, 2014

KOHLI-Vijay, 185, Adelaide, 2014

Rahane-Vijay, 124, Gabba, 2014

KOHLI-Rahane, 262, MCG, 2014

KOHLI-Rahul, 141, SCG, 2015

KOHLI-Rahane, 159, Nottingham, 2018

KOHLI-Pujara, 113, Not'm, 2018 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 20, 2018

Most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series in...



Australia - KOHLI (449), 2014-15

S Africa - KOHLI (286), 2017-18

England - KOHLI (470*), 2018#EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 20, 2018

Among all captains with 10+ Test hundreds, only one - Don Bradman - has a better rate of scoring hundreds than Virat Kohli. Bradman scored a hundred every 2.71 innings as captain, Virat every 3.93 innings!#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 20, 2018

Virat Kohli now the first Indian captain to score three 90+ scores against England in England.... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 20, 2018

Virat Kohli:



1st Test: Scored 50+ in both the innings!



3rd Test: Scored 50+ in both the innings! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 20, 2018

Remember when they said, "Kohli has not scored runs in England" ... pic.twitter.com/lZoqZmcHIB — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 20, 2018

When you realize you have to wait for 15 more minutes to witness KOHLI's century ......!! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PQSdZK47tR — A D I (@DaantTodDunga) August 20, 2018

India making England pay for Lords loss...

More like Virat making England pay for lords loss..#ENGvIND — Ganny (@RealGanny) August 20, 2018