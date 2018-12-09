Twitter explodes as India set a target of 323 against Australia in the Adelaide Test

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 712 // 09 Dec 2018, 10:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Even after losing to South Africa and England, India were considered the favourites to win the Test series Down Under. The No.1 Test team, for the first time, have lived up to the expectations in overseas tours as they set a daunting target of 323 for the home team to chase down.

In the first innings, most Indian batsmen threw their wickets away. It was India's No.3 - Cheteshwara Pujara who showed the rest of the team on how to bat on this Adelaide pitch.

He built a crucial partnership of 62 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin for the seventh wicket - only 50+ partnership for India in the innings. The crucial runs added by the centurion with the help of tail-enders meant that India could post a total of 250 in their first outing.

Just like their Australian counterparts, the Indian bowlers were also consistent with their lines and lengths. They kept on picking up wickets at regular intervals which hindered the run scoring. Just like Pujara, half-centurion Travis Head added invaluable runs with the lower order and reduced India's first innings lead to just 15 runs.

Unlike their first innings, India got a decent start as the openers - Murali Vijay and KL Rahul - added 63 runs for the first wicket. The two openers departed with a short span of time but the Indian innings was steadied by Pujara and Kohli. Virat Kohli got out close to end of third day's play but his partnership of 71 with Pujara put India in a decent position.

India started Day 4 proceedings with a lead of 166. The first innings hero, Pujara found support in the form Ajinkya Rahane and the two batsmen added 87 runs for the fourth wicket. After Pujara's dismissal, Rohit Sharma joined Rahane in the middle but his stay was short as he scored just one run.

Rishabh Pant who came next played a short cameo of 16 balls which yielded 28 runs. In the first over after the lunch break, he hit three consecutive fours and six off Nathan Lyon's bowling before getting out in the very next over bowled by the off-spinner.

After crossing the total of 300, India could not capitalise on the situation as they lost the last four wickets for just four runs. Half-centurion Ajinkya Rahane too got out trying to score quick runs and India ended up setting a target of 324. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he picked up six wickets - including the likes of Cheteswara Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

During the chase, Australia were given a huge scare as Aaron Finch was adjudged out leg before wicket by umpire Kumara Dharmasena. After a small talk with his opening partner Marcus Harris, Finch decided to review the decision and was luckily saved by an Ishant Sharma no-ball.

Advertisement

Even the initial retrieval did not change Finch's fortunes as he was given out in spite of the ball not brushing the glove. Finch's decision as not to review the decision meant that Australia were 28-1 at tea and will need a huge effort from the inexperienced batting line-up if they want to chase down the record target.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the first two sessions of the third day's play:

Unlucky for Ishant. Unluckier for me who had a really excellent Finch pair tweet ready to go.



Finch pair. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/W5JQ3Z2fRV — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) December 9, 2018

if bumrah isn't taking wickets off no balls, his new ball partner is #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 9, 2018

Good observation from Monga. Aaron Finch must have incredible eyesight to have spotted that no ball from the other end and front on. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 9, 2018

Well, well, well. Saved by DRS once, Aaron Finch chooses not to review and has to go back!!! Review would almost certainly have saved him! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 9, 2018

Bumrah & Ishant - from hunting in pairs to no balling in pairs.#ComeALongWayBaby #AusvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) December 9, 2018

Why I like Twitter so much?



5 mins back: Pant owning Lyon, way to go, India's Gilchrist, next Sehwag, this, that....



Now: Pant should be sensible. Someone remind him that this is Tests, not T20s, brainless, silly from him etc. #AUSvIND — Vignesh Ananthasubramanian (@MadridistaSays) December 9, 2018

Love the way Pant keeps shaking his head every time he walks back getting out in this manner.



Must be thinking, "should have lifted more iron in the gym"?#AUSvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 9, 2018

Haha just saw a tweet saying pant is disrespectful to test cricket.

Have seen similar opinions before.



As if test cricket is some human being who takes offense to particular style of play.#INDvAUS — Akki (@CrickPotato1) December 9, 2018

If India win this, Rahane would have made a telling contribution in all 3 of India's overseas wins this leg. He needs to wake up and start doing it more consistently. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) December 9, 2018

What a satisfying session for India, just two wickets lost and one of them a daywatchman. #AusvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) December 9, 2018

The last time Australia chased down 250+ in 4th inngs at home was in the New Year's Test at the SCG in 2006 against SA.

The top seven read: Langer, Hayden, Ponting, Hodge, Hussey, Symonds & Gilchrist.#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 9, 2018

The sun will rise again, but in blue. #AUSvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 9, 2018

Somewhere, Dravid is watching Che bat while smiling gently and nodding his approval. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 8, 2018

2 against Cheteshwar Pujara, 1 against Ajinkya Rahane, Hat-trick of bad decisions for Umpire Nigel Llong. Nathan Lyon was the bowler involved in all 3 instances. Thanks to DRS else we were doomed. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UY1wGuiSSV — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 9, 2018

Nigel Llong trying his best to be the Bucknor.



Some really poor calls. #AUSvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 9, 2018

At least one man is finding Nathan Lyon unplayable on this Adelaide pitch: Umpire Nigel Llong. Three “out” decisions overturned by DRS. Not nice. #IndVsAus — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) December 9, 2018

Nigel Llong has been smoking crack today. — Dennis Lyon (@DennisCricket_) December 8, 2018

Advertisement