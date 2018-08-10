Twitter reacts as Day 1 of the second Test between India and England gets washed out due to rain

The series between India and England was a highly anticipated one as the two top-ranked Test teams were playing against each other. The series started on the right note as England won the closely contested first Test match by just 31 runs.

Indian bowlers, who earlier couldn't manage to take 20 opposition wickets, have stepped up and are now consistently bowling out the opposition twice in a match, as seen in South Africa and the first Test in England. Even though the bowling stepped up to the occasion, batting was India's main concern in the first Test as Virat Kohli was the only Indian batsman who could handle the lateral movement.

Ahead of the match, India's bowling coach announced that Jasprit Bumrah wasn't fit enough to play a Test match so the question of who he will was put to rest. Another change which was discussed a lot was the inclusion of the second spinner in the playing XI, but with the rain pouring down in London, team India might stick to the same bowling lineup.

In spite of the defeat, India had a lot of positives to take from the first match. Not just Indian batsman, but also the home team was bowled out for relatively lower scores. With this in mind, the Indian cricketers were ready to face a Ben Stokes-less England, but were stopped by the rains Gods.

Update - Day 1 play has been called off here at @HomeOfCricket.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hCY5Z2dHC6 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2018

England, on the other hand, were forced to makes changes as their star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, had to attend a court case. The No.4 slot will now be filled by 20-year-old Ollie Pope, who will be making his international debut whenever the match starts on Day 2, in place of Dawid Malan.

Apart from the cricket field, fans at Lords witnessed the presence of Sachin Tendulkar, who was present at the iconic ground to start off the second test by ringing the bell at Lord's.

Was all set to ring the bell at Lords to start off the 2nd Test today, but unfortunately the weather had other plans.😊

Hopefully we’ll get to see some good cricket over the next 4 days. @PaulJheeta, loved the colour of the suit. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rhcTi6YOfj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 9, 2018

MCC Chief Executive & Secretary, Guy Lavender and I stepping into Lord’s optimistically hoping the rain would let up, but oh well. English weather 1 - Cricket nil. #Lords #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/F7h6O9zIhE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 9, 2018

As an outcome of the rainy day, Tendulkar mostly had to spend his time in the stands. In the stands, the master blaster bumped into Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan. The Twitterati left no stone unturned as they even responded to the presence of Bollywood stars.

Rain Rain go away 🌧 pic.twitter.com/rfpoWOEcFA — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 9, 2018

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Hmm London that why I prefer Birmingham #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Bgqo5NW3wE — Prit (@shotyaar) August 9, 2018

It becomes tri-series Eng Vs Ind Vs English Weather.

English weather won the game #ENGvIND — Sakthi Msd (@SakthiMsd3) August 9, 2018

Hopefully rain doesn't play a spoiler for the remainder of this Test Match! 😕 #ENGvIND #lordstest — Keshav (@keshav4384) August 9, 2018

A day like today is the reason why we need 5 days of test cricket.#ENGvIND — Mike Strachan (@SaffaStrachan) August 9, 2018

Cricket Fans waiting for match to start at Lord's ground #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5qByIlIOYv — Aman chandrakar (@Aman_chan03) August 9, 2018

Lords Test Day 1 Summary

Raining Play Called Off

Raining

Raining

Raining

Raining

Raining

Raining

Raining#ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AiHyN6cznX — urstrulyKajal🇮🇳 (@BanarasiBasanti) August 9, 2018

This test match is not over yet. Anything can happen in the next 4 days. The weather will play a key role and toss will be very critical on Day 2. #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND @HomeOfCricket — Raunak Verma (@RaunakVerma18) August 9, 2018

India needs less than 3.5 days to finish a test match. So we are all good. #ENGvIND — Suvojit (@suvojitc) August 9, 2018

So, I had cut short my trip to Islamabad yesterday and traveled back to Lahore so I could watch #ENGvIND comfortably at home. 🌧️🌧️🌧️ — Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (@ahsannagi) August 9, 2018

Just curious : Did the people who bought ticket for today's match at Lord's get their money back ??? 🤫🤫#AskTheExpert #ENGvIND #englishweather @HomeOfCricket — Madan 'sky' (@madan_sky) August 9, 2018

For the first time since the test series between #ENGvIND started, the game looks pretty balanced after the first day of second test... @imVkohli @BCCI @ECB_cricket @root66 @cricbuzz — Shreeyash Yende (@shreeyash_yende) August 9, 2018

It's frustrating to see a day of cricket being washed out fully on this beautiful ground.#ENGvIND#rainraingoaway pic.twitter.com/LUqG7NaQCG — Aravind (@aravind26495) August 9, 2018

Day 1 goes to non other than....



🌧 Mighty rain 🌧



Deserves a standing ovation guys..😂😂😂#ENGvIND — Rahul (@iamRahul22) August 9, 2018