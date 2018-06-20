Twitter erupted as England's record 481/6 helped them register a mammoth 242-run win against Australia

Centuries from Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow helped their side in shattering many records

Going into the match with a 2-0 lead, England got a great start as their openers breached the 100- run mark in the fourteenth over. After an opening stand of 159 with Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy was run out in 20th over for a score of 82 off 61 balls.

Alex Hales joined Bairstow in the middle and the two batsmen unleashed carnage on the Australian bowlers. The duo scored more than 150 runs in less than 15 overs before Bairstow got out for a 92-ball 139. Even the departure of Bairstow in the 35th over did not deter the scoring rate as Hales went all guns blazing.

Buttler went back to the dressing room for a paltry score but it was Eoin Morgan's partnership with Hales that took the game away from the Australians. Morgan and Hales put together the third-century partnership of the innings. Morgan's 30-ball 67 and Hales' 92-ball 147 helped the due in scoring 119 runs off just 59 balls.

Hales and Morgan departed off consecutive deliveries in the 48th over after comfortably breaking the previous record for highest ODI score set by their side on the same ground in 2016. In spite of losing three wickets for just 22 off 17 balls, England managed to post a mammoth total of 481 at the end of 50 overs.

In reply, Australia never seemed to be in the game as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Travis Head was the only Australian batsman to cross the 50-mark and the Kangaroos were bowled out for 239 in just 37 overs. Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked up 3 and 4 wickets respectively as their team .took an unassailable lead of 3-0 in a five-match series.

Here are some of the interesting reactions from Twitter:

Absolute masterclass from the boys with the bat!!! Pleasure to watch ! 🏏 #ENGvAUS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) June 19, 2018

Highest total in List A:



496/4 by Surrey (2007)

481/6 by England (today)

458/4 by India A (today) — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 19, 2018

Unbelievable hitting ! Centuries to Hales, Bairstow and Tye #ENGVAUS pic.twitter.com/RJ7LKQPy3m — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 19, 2018

Just woke up and saw the score in England. What the hell happened over there & what is going on boys ? Gulp..... — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2018

I never like to see Australia lose a game of cricket. However, I very excited for the future with my great mate Justin Langer in charge. I’m very excited about the future of Australian Cricket!#insafehands — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 19, 2018

A whirlwind of an innings from England to score close to 500 runs in a 50 over game. Looked more like an extended T20 match. feel sorry for th bowlers . #ENGvAUS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 19, 2018

Jonny Bairstow departs.



Entire Rohit Sharma fan base go -#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/IQHoufFtNa — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 19, 2018

Ridiculously good from @englandcricket ! Congrats boys! Another series won! 🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👏🏼🙌🏼 #WorldRecord #481 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) June 19, 2018

I’d take a loss to Scotland to watch @englandcricket do this to the Aussies any day of the week. Just wonderful to see #ENGvsAUS #ODI — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) June 19, 2018

I hope England enforce the follow on ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 19, 2018

Super comeback by Australia to stop England from making 500 🙈😐😂 where’s ODI cricket headed though... #EngvAus #SaveTheBowlers — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2018

Reckon England about 50 short!!#ENGvAUS — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) June 19, 2018

Just thought I’d check the score quickly! Oh my good god! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/3aBKcrJ5wx — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) June 19, 2018

Most runs in ODIs for England:



5419 EOIN MORGAN - when on 43*

5416 Ian Bell

5092 P Collingwood

4677 A Stewart

4552 Joe Root

4422 K Pietersen#ENGvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 19, 2018

I didn't think I would say this but I must. England, do think of bowlers! Not just Eng vs Oz (326 in 36) but India 'A' have hit 458 in 50 overs against some Leicestershire team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2018

🔥 @jbairstow21's last 6 ODIs...



138

104

105

28

42

139



Who's looking forward to seeing him at #CWC19?! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Tq2bhc5Vml — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 19, 2018

Declare England ....... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 19, 2018

Momentum with Australia as England lost last three wickets for 22 in 17 balls!#EngvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 19, 2018

Weren’t thinning down the bats supposed to make hitting a little tougher?? 🙈😯😐🏏 #EngvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2018

Trent Bridge & The Wanderers make the batsman smile 🏏😁 https://t.co/frx5xXjuKj — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 19, 2018

There won’t be enough beer in SAN Fransisco if we do Dizzy!!! 🤣 https://t.co/r4vDPGLoQz — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 19, 2018

Then what I am seeing in display ..was like playing book cricket today — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2018

England’s brand of cricket has shown what can be done in ODI on a consistent basis...slightly scary. Now, can’t wait for the #EngvInd series. Raise your hand if you feel the same... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2018

McGrath,Lee,Warne,McDermott,gillespie ...produce such ordinary stuff is nerve wracking..good bowling is important for survival of the game ..is it dying?hope not..I am sure they are more skillfull and better bowlers in one of most powerful nations in cricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2018

WORLD RECORD!!! Well played @englandcricket!! The boys are on fire and an absolute treat to watch! #entertainment 🔥🙌👌#ENGvAUS #500 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) June 19, 2018

Despite a belter of a wicket at Trent Bridge, fabulous batting performance by England to pose the highest ever ODI score -481/6. Brilliant innings from Roy, Bairstow, Hales, Morgan #ENGVAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2018

Scotland would have scored 1000 on this pitch. #ENGvAUS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 19, 2018

Two 100s scored in < 70 balls in same ODI inngs:



C Anderson (36)/ J Ryder (46) v WI, Queenstown, 2014

A Hales (62)/ J Bairstow (69) v AUs, Trent Bridge, 2018 *#ENGvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 19, 2018

Highest totals in ODI cricket:



Men's ODIs: 481/6 Eng v Aus, Trent Bridge, 19 Jun 2018

Women's ODIs: 490/4 NZ v Ire, Dublin, 8 Jun 2018



Both achieved 11 days apart.#ENGvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 19, 2018

Grounds with most 400+ totals in List A cricket

5 - Nottingham

4 - Johannesburg

3 - Taunton/The Oval/New Plymouth#EngvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 19, 2018

Three 100+ stands in an ODI inngs:

SA v Net, Basseterre, 2007

NZ v Eng, SOuthampton, 2013

Eng v Aus, Trent Bridge, 2018 *#ENGvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 19, 2018

Eoin Morgan scores fifty in 21 balls which is fastest ever for England in ODIs, He also becomes leading run scorer for England in ODI history... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 19, 2018