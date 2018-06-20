Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter erupted as England's record 481/6 helped them register a mammoth 242-run win against Australia

Centuries from Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow helped their side in shattering many records

Vishwanath
ANALYST
News 20 Jun 2018, 12:58 IST
167

Going into the match with a 2-0 lead, England got a great start as their openers breached the 100- run mark in the fourteenth over. After an opening stand of 159 with Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy was run out in 20th over for a score of 82 off 61 balls.

Alex Hales joined Bairstow in the middle and the two batsmen unleashed carnage on the Australian bowlers. The duo scored more than 150 runs in less than 15 overs before Bairstow got out for a 92-ball 139. Even the departure of Bairstow in the 35th over did not deter the scoring rate as Hales went all guns blazing.

Buttler went back to the dressing room for a paltry score but it was Eoin Morgan's partnership with Hales that took the game away from the Australians. Morgan and Hales put together the third-century partnership of the innings. Morgan's 30-ball 67 and Hales' 92-ball 147 helped the due in scoring 119 runs off just 59 balls.

Hales and Morgan departed off consecutive deliveries in the 48th over after comfortably breaking the previous record for highest ODI score set by their side on the same ground in 2016. In spite of losing three wickets for just 22 off 17 balls, England managed to post a mammoth total of 481 at the end of 50 overs. 

In reply, Australia never seemed to be in the game as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Travis Head was the only Australian batsman to cross the 50-mark and the Kangaroos were bowled out for 239 in just 37 overs. Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked up 3 and 4 wickets respectively as their team .took an unassailable lead of 3-0 in a five-match series. 

Here are some of the interesting reactions from Twitter:


England vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket Jonny Bairstow Alex Hales
