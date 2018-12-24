×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni returns to the T20I setup

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
528   //    24 Dec 2018, 20:58 IST

MSD was dropped for T20Is against Windies and Australia
MSD was dropped for T20Is against Windies and Australia

What's the story?

While the Indian cricket team is looking to take back the lead by winning the Boxing Day Test against Australia, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian squads for the ODI fixtures against Australia, and New Zealand and also for the T20Is against New Zealand.

Three players who were not part of the T20I squad against Australia have made it to the list. MS Dhoni was the notable player to make the comeback as the other two players - Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya - are returning from injuries suffered during the Asia Cup. Another wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik who was dropped for the ODIs against West Indies made it back to Indian ODI squad in place of Rishabh Pant.

India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat (captain), Rohit (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar, Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

In case you didn't know...

When BCCI announced the Indian T20I squads to play against West Indies and Australia in October, there was one noticeable absentee - MS Dhoni. There was a lot of uproar about MSD being dropped from the squad. There were mixed reactions to the decision made by the selection committee.

Some people agreed with the decision as they believe Dhoni will retire after the 2019 World Cup and India should give time to Rishabh Pant in T20Is before the T20 World Cup in 2020. On the other hand, there were people who thought that since MS only plays white ball cricket who should get as much game time as possible.

To pacify the uproar after the MSD's drop, chief selector MSK Prasad then said "The T20Is here and in Australia, he is not going to play, because we are also looking at a second wicketkeeper. That will be between Rishabh and Dinesh Karthik. So they will be getting a chance to keep and bat."

Also read: Twitter erupts as MSD gets dropped from the T20I squad

Heart of the matter

After losing the Perth Test to Australia, the series is level at 1-1 so the Indian team will look to bounce back to regain the momentum. India needs its batsmen to step up their game to ensure that the efforts of the bowling unit do not go in vein. The MCG pitch might not be as treacherous as the one at Perth but will be a mouth-watering contest as an upbeat Australia take on the World No.1 Test side.

Advertisement

The Indian tour of Australia is scheduled to end of 18th January with the ODI series and then India will fly to New Zealand for a limited overs tour. The 5 ODI matches followed by 3 T20Is against the Kiwis will be India's last international fixtures before the ICC World Cup of 2019. The Indian Premier League will keep most of the Indian contingent engaged during March and April.

Twitter reactions

Here's how Twitter reacted to the squads announced by BCCI.




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand vs India 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant Twitter Reactions
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
India's squads to face Australia and New Zealand announced
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs India: Full Schedule, Match Timings and...
RELATED STORY
5 Heartwarming gestures by sportsmen on the cricket field
RELATED STORY
5 current players with most sixes in international cricket
RELATED STORY
5 highest scores by a batsman in ODI run chases
RELATED STORY
Top 5: Prominent players who started their T20 career...
RELATED STORY
Bails off in a flash - The 5 best stumpings in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
8 greatest Indian Test captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Teams with best T20I head-to-head records
RELATED STORY
5 non-strikers who witnessed their partners' monumental...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI | Wed, 23 Jan, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 26 Jan, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Mon, 28 Jan, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
4th ODI | Thu, 31 Jan, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
5th ODI | Sun, 03 Feb, 02:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st T20I | Wed, 06 Feb, 07:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 08 Feb, 06:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 10 Feb, 07:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us