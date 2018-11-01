Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs in a thrilling contest

New Zealand returned to international cricket after a gap of 211 days but they ran into a mighty Pakistan side which is ruling the shortest format. After whitewashing Australia, Pakistan recently registered their 7th consecutive T20I win.

In the series against Australia, they have successfully defended a score in the range of 145-155 thrice and they did it again against the Kiwis. Pakistan chose to bat first after winning the toss but it was the Kiwis that got off to a good start by picking up two wickets for just 10 runs.

A good third-wicket partnership of 67 runs between Asif Ali and Mohammad Hafeez brought some stability to the Pakistan innings. After these two batsmen got out, the onus was on the captain to take Pakistan to a decent total.

Sarfraz Ahmed did a decent job on a pitch which was not in favour of the batsmen. While the skipper's 26-ball 34 provided the stability to Pakistan's innings, lower order contributions from Faheem Ashraf (six off the last ball of the penultimate over) and Imad Wasim (a six and a four off the last two balls) took Pakistan to 143 at the end of 20 overs.

During the chase, New Zealand got off to a good start, thanks to Colin Munro. Even when his opening partner, Glenn Phillips struggled to score runs freely Munro ensured that New Zealand had 50 runs on board before the end of the powerplay.

After Munro's wicket, the match titled in favour of Pakistan as most Kiwi batsmen struggled to score. Ross Taylor was the only other batsmen to score runs at a fast pace.

With 37 runs needed off the last three overs, Taylor took the matter into his own hands as he hit a boundary off every over. In the last over, New Zealand needed 17 runs to win but Shaheen Afridi ensured that their side emerged victorious at the end of 20 overs.

The black caps needed a six off the last ball to tie the match but Ross Taylor could only manage a four and handed over a two-run victory to Pakistan.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pakistan's win in a thrilling encounter:

Heartening to see Shaheen Shah Afridi show such maturity at the death,helps to have fielders like Shadab & Fakhar in the field,not to forget the control provided by @MHafeez22 & @simadwasim - @RealHa55an fresh after some time off looked in great shape! Well done Pak #PakvNZ — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) October 31, 2018

Congratulations Iqbal Kay Shaheen!!!

Pakistan team is getting better & better. Hope they will maintain this till the World Cup 2019& forever.

Boys in Green ☺️🙌 🇵🇰 #PAKVNZ — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 31, 2018

It was a game of nerves and our team handled the pressure so well. Good job, guys 👏 cheering for the youngster @iShaheenAfridi !! #PAKvNZ — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) October 31, 2018

Seen some quality & electrifying fielding from both sides!!

Good fight from New Zealanders!!

But excellent execution under pressure from our bowlers!!

Hasan Ali & Shaheen deserves applause!!

Seventh victory in a row!!👏

High five 🙌 #PAKvNZ — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) October 31, 2018

Asif Ali is a serious talent, especially when facing seam bowling. Since he made his debut in April, only Aaron Finch (10.78) can better his run rate of 10.32 against quicks (min. 100 balls faced). #PakvNZ — Patrick Noone (@PatrickNoone08) October 31, 2018

Malik under a skier

Malik gobbles the skier!

1999-2018 and counting #PAKvNZ — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) October 31, 2018

7th straight win for Pakistan in T20Is. This is 3rd time they have won seven in a row. Only other team to do it on three occasions is India. #PakvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 31, 2018

There used to be a time when you would be surprised if a Pakistani fielder managed a direct-hit. Nowadays it's a surprise when they don't achieve a direct-hit at the stumps #Cricket #PAKvNZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 31, 2018

Kiwis are far better then Australia,Maza aya,well played Pakistan,now 7 victories in a row #PakvsNZ — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) October 31, 2018

Congratulations @TheRealPCB

Another good victory ✌️

Last ball 6 from @simadwasim made the difference in the end . @RealHa55an was brilliant with the ball . #pakvsnz — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) October 31, 2018

New Zealand need to add little more power to their power-hitting in UAE. Munro and Anderson both caught at boundary. Both would have been sixes on NZ grounds. #PakvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 31, 2018

1. When shaheen Happy

2. When shaheen Sad

3. When Shaheen Under pressure

😂🔥#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/sBYmlQfHAF — Ehsan Abid (@ehsanabid0) October 31, 2018

Shaheen Shah Afridi:



18 year old

Asked to bowl the last over versus Australia

Asked to bowl the last over versus New Zealand

Both times bowled beautifully

Pressure - what pressure#PAKvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 31, 2018

And all the credit to shaheen Shah Afridi. The young lad bowled beautifully under pressure in the last over, first against Australia and now against New Zealand. Solid nerves. #PAKvNZ — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) October 31, 2018

Imad Wasim's economy rate after playing in 29 T20Is is only 5.98. Absolutely brilliant effort considering the size of boundaries and largely batting-friendly conditions #Cricket #PAKvNZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 31, 2018

When u realize u finally have to bat & u r afraid to get exposed.

He literally reminding of that student who always got nervous before presentation.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/MOWTxp9W1j — TheRealistic (@DeRealistic) October 31, 2018

NZ will play their first international match in 211 days against Pakistan later today. (Last: Test vs Eng, Christchurch)



In the meantime, India have played eight Tests, 13 ODIs, five T20Is and an IPL. #PAKvNZ — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 31, 2018