Twitter reacts to Indian cricket team's playing XI for the second Test

Earlier today, the Indian cricket team announced their playing XI for the second Test between India and Australia through their official social media handles. The Indian side made as many as four changes from the previous Test at Adelaide last week, a move which evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter.
Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of regular Test skipper Virat Kohli for the next three Tests. Cheteshwar Pujara has been named vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, while Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will make their Indian Test bow on Saturday.
Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered a hamstring injury during the white-ball leg of the series is back to full fitness and he has been named in the playing XI for the second Test. He will partner Ravichandran Ashwin as the Indian cricket team will field two spinners in the MCG Test.
Rishabh Pant, who scored a brilliant ton in India's warm-up game against Australia A has been included in the team for the second Test at the expense of Wriddhiman Saha.
In the absence of Mohammed Shami, who suffered a fracture on his arm during the first Test, Mohammed Siraj has been presented an opportunity to make his debut.
Siraj was impressive in both of Indian cricket team's warm-up encounters before the test series. Siraj has an impeccable F.C average of 23.44 with the ball and he will want to make a mark in the Boxing Day Test.
Shubman Gill, the other debutant in the second Test, will replace Prithvi Shaw in the line-up from the first Test. Shaw came under heavy criticism post his identical dismissals in the first Test. Gill also boasts of an outstanding F.C average of 73.98 and has been talked about as the next big thing in Indian cricket.
Fans on Twitter expressed varied views on the Indian cricket team's announcement. Some called for the inclusion of K.L Rahul, whereas some felt this was the best possible team with the resources at hand.