Twitter reacts to 10 years of Sachin Tendulkar's ODI double ton

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 16:56 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar's historic ODI double ton made the headlines in the newspapers next morning


On this day exactly 10 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar created history by achieving the impossible feat of scoring a double ton in an ODI. He amassed 200 runs without throwing away his wicket against South Africa in the second match of the series at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, helping India reach 401 runs in their quota of 50 overs.

Tendulkar scored his double century in 147 balls, hitting 25 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 136.05. Sachin brought his first 50 in 37 balls and the next one in 53 deliveries. He took only 28 balls to score his third fifty while scoring the last one in 29 deliveries.

10 years down the line, there have been seven other instances of male cricketers achieving this feat -- Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice), Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle, and Fakhar Zaman being the other players to feature in the list.

As the historic double ton from the Little Master completed 10 years, cricket fans went in a frenzy on Twitter, remembering the then-unique feat.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Published 24 Feb 2020, 16:56 IST
South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Twitter Reactions
