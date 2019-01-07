Twitter reacts to India's series win in Australia

The 71-year wait is over for India. India have finally won a Test series in Australia. The series would have much sweeter if they had won the final Test too but this day will be etched in history as India beat Aussies by 2-1.

While the Man of the Series, Cheteshwar Pujara held the batting together and the Indian bowling showed everyone their might. Pujara with three centuries in this series scored a total of 521 runs in 1258 balls, 1861 minutes (31 hours, 8 minutes).

Pujara has been India's got to batsman right from the first Test. He scored a century in the first innings and half-century in the second and helped India post 250 and 307 respectively. A collective effort from the Indian bowling line-up meant that Australia lost the match by 31 runs.

In the second Test, it was Indian skipper Virat Kohli who scored a century but that was not enough for India to get close to the home team. Nathan Lyon the man of the match troubled the Indian bowlers throughout the match and ended up picking eight wickets.

India bounced at MCG in the third match and centurion Pujara was at the centre of it again. His 170-run partnership with Kohli put India well and truly on top of the game with a total of 443-7 in the first innings. The Australian batting line-up could not withstand the might of the man of the match Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's nine wickets in the match helped India win the match by 137 runs.

In the final Test, India posted a massive total of 622-7 in the first innings, thanks to centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. The huge total meant that India were close to another victory as they enforced a follow-on after bowling out Australia for 300 in the first innings but the rain Gods did not allow that to happen. As a result, the final scoreline read 2-1 in favour of India and India became the first Asian side to beat Australia in Australia.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's series win over Australia:

So @imVkohli and team India create a slice of history.. first Indian team to beat Aus in Aus!! Wow moment for Indian cricket.. the ‘canteen boys’ have mastered the so called master chefs!! Now South Africa remains as the final frontier to be conquered! #INDvsAUS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 7, 2019

After 70 years of touring Australia, India have won their first Test series here. Hugely significant achievement. And forget how bad Australia have been, with this attack India would have been a good chance of winning even if Smith and Warner had played. #AUSvIND — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) January 7, 2019

India ranked no. 1 in 2013

After 2 years of overseas cycle dropped till no. 7 in 2015



India ranked no. 1 Again in 2017

After the overseas cycle still ranked no. 1 in 2019#INDvAUS — Akki (@CrickPotato1) January 7, 2019

While Pujara and Bumrah have hogged the limelight this series with the bat and ball and deservingly so, one has to give it to Kohli for envisioning this win three years ago when he took up full time captaincy. #AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 7, 2019

Secret of India’s success Down Under:

Ability to take 20 wickets ✅

Pujara standing tall with three tons ✅

Robust Spin bowling department — Emergence of Kuldeep ✅

Pant — the X-factor with the bat ✅

Mayank Agarwal excelling ✅

Kohli’s leadership ✅

History made ✅#AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 7, 2019

This must be the most awaited Monday for so many Indian cricket lovers 😀



So many sleepless nights, disappointments, anger and frustration of falling short. Finally its our moment to celebrate a series win in Australia! #AUSvIND — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 6, 2019

Test series won in Australia:



Gavaskar-0

Kapil Dev-0

Tendulkar- 0

Ganguly-0

Dravid-0

Dhoni-0



Umesh Yadav-1

KL Rahul-1

M.Vijay-1

Vihari-1 — Ro 🔯 (@TheShastriWay) January 7, 2019

1968, 1971, 2004. These are magical years in Indian cricket. 2019 joins the fun. India may win several more series in Australia. But there is only one first time — Sidvee (@sidvee) January 7, 2019

