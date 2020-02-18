Twitter reacts to Sachin Tendulkar winning Laureus Sporting Moment award
Sachin Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India’s World Cup win in 2011 was voted the Laureus Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years. Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes, mostly from Indian fans.
This was the sixth and last World Cup for The Little Master, whose childhood dream of lifting the coveted trophy was turned into a reality that night at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the famous victory, the Indian team lifted him on its shoulders for a lap of honor, which remains one of the most heart-warming moments in Indian cricket.
Former Australian captain Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner.
“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. How many times for you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions? Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said after receiving the trophy.
“And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me,” he added.
Indian fans are ecstatic after their beloved 'God of Cricket' won yet another trophy, even after retiring from the game. Here is how they are celebrating Sachin’s latest feat on Twitter:
