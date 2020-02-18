Twitter reacts to Sachin Tendulkar winning Laureus Sporting Moment award

That was one historic night!

Sachin Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India’s World Cup win in 2011 was voted the Laureus Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years. Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes, mostly from Indian fans.

This was the sixth and last World Cup for The Little Master, whose childhood dream of lifting the coveted trophy was turned into a reality that night at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the famous victory, the Indian team lifted him on its shoulders for a lap of honor, which remains one of the most heart-warming moments in Indian cricket.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner.

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. How many times for you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions? Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said after receiving the trophy.

“And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me,” he added.

Indian fans are ecstatic after their beloved 'God of Cricket' won yet another trophy, even after retiring from the game. Here is how they are celebrating Sachin’s latest feat on Twitter:

Congratulations! One more prestigious trophy added to @sachin_rt illustrious trophy cabinet! 🏆



Paltan, your votes and love has made ‘Carried on the shoulders of a nation’ win the @LaureusSport Sporting Moment 2000-2020 💙#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/BxXenLz4i0 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2020

As a sportsman you always gave us moments to cherish. Congratulations to @sachin_rt sir on winning the #LaureusSportingMoment 2000 - 2020 award. 👏👏#Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/r0GCfKPSX4 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) February 18, 2020

It is one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket. Not surprised that victory lap of 2011 world cup is judged as sporting moment by #Laureus. Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji! #SachinTendulkar #Laureus20 #LaureusAwards pic.twitter.com/ELi40z21Ix — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 18, 2020

Advertisement

Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji! We knew the award was coming home! Waking up to a wonderful news. #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/3GGZ5hIfXO — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 18, 2020

I remember feeling so proud, moved & inspired watching @sachin_rt hold the World Cup. The memory has been imprinted in my mind forever! Such a powerful speech. Congratulations Sir. #Laureus20 #SachinTendulkar



pic.twitter.com/9n66bVTDow — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 18, 2020

Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation. 🇮🇳 @BCCI @sachin_rt https://t.co/cWOfAuBB6i — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2020

Even the Boss had to wait 6 @cricketworldcup s to be lifted by his team mates. Perseverance pays. Well done champ on the award @sachin_rt #Laureus20 #LaureusForSRT #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/7jeUZAWaRq — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 18, 2020

The victory lap of the 2011 World Cup is truly one of the greatest & most historic moment in Indian Cricket. Congratulations to @sachin_rt for winning the ‘Best Sporting Moment Award’ at #LaureusAwards2020 in Berlin. Proud moment for India. 🇮🇳#SachinTendulkar #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/upE8BxmXZo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 18, 2020

Ladies & gentlemen,boys & girls,& it's him @sachin_rt winner of @LaureusSport Sporting Moment (2000-20)Award



MOMs,MOSs,Hearts of millions,Respect of opponents,India's highest civilian award,the list continues with newest addition



India is always proud of u🇮🇳#sachintendulkar💓 pic.twitter.com/JVrC34hSOq — Amal Sudhakaran 🏏 (@amal_sachinism) February 17, 2020