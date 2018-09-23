Twitter urges India to pick this in-form player

Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Keeping aside the focus from the clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, the future of the Indian cricket is participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the match between Mumbai and Railways, Prithvi Shaw lit up the stage for his team as he went on to score a 61-ball ton. Shaw ended with a knock of 129 runs off just 81 deliveries helping Mumbai post 400 on the board.

After opting to bat first on a flat pitch of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Mumbai's skipper Ajinkya Rahane perished on the first ball of the sixth over, after scoring just three runs, to Anureet Singh and former captain Shreyas Iyer joined Shaw at the crease.

By that time, the young sensation was already in his 20s and the wicket of his captain didn't stop the flow of his run scoring, and he continued to go after the bowlers and attack them. He got support from Iyer as well as the latter went on to score 144 runs.

Batting on 129 in the 26th over, Shaw tried to slice a ball off Prashant Awasthi, but he edged it to Paunikar, as Mumbai lost their second wicket in the form of Shaw at 188, and the partnership of 160 runs came to an end.

This innings of Shaw included 14 fours and six sixes but the way he played, it looked like he is ready for the India ODI squad. Shaw is also the second highest run-getter in this tournament so far with 287 runs to his name in three matches, at a brilliant average of 95.66 and the strike-rate of 143.50.

Mumbai went on to post 400/5 in this match after a contribution from Suryakumar Yadav of 67 off 55 balls, along with glorious centuries from Shaw and Iyer.

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to this performance of Prithvi Shaw:



