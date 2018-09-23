Twitter urges India to pick this in-form player

Keeping aside the focus from the clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, the future of the Indian cricket is participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the match between Mumbai and Railways, Prithvi Shaw lit up the stage for his team as he went on to score a 61-ball ton. Shaw ended with a knock of 129 runs off just 81 deliveries helping Mumbai post 400 on the board.

After opting to bat first on a flat pitch of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Mumbai's skipper Ajinkya Rahane perished on the first ball of the sixth over, after scoring just three runs, to Anureet Singh and former captain Shreyas Iyer joined Shaw at the crease.

By that time, the young sensation was already in his 20s and the wicket of his captain didn't stop the flow of his run scoring, and he continued to go after the bowlers and attack them. He got support from Iyer as well as the latter went on to score 144 runs.

Batting on 129 in the 26th over, Shaw tried to slice a ball off Prashant Awasthi, but he edged it to Paunikar, as Mumbai lost their second wicket in the form of Shaw at 188, and the partnership of 160 runs came to an end.

This innings of Shaw included 14 fours and six sixes but the way he played, it looked like he is ready for the India ODI squad. Shaw is also the second highest run-getter in this tournament so far with 287 runs to his name in three matches, at a brilliant average of 95.66 and the strike-rate of 143.50.

Mumbai went on to post 400/5 in this match after a contribution from Suryakumar Yadav of 67 off 55 balls, along with glorious centuries from Shaw and Iyer.

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to this performance of Prithvi Shaw:

Want to see Prithvi Shaw play international cricket. Like now. If you fly him right now, he just might reach dubai by toss. #INDvsPAK — Satya Dash (@satya043) September 23, 2018

Yet another stellar innings from @PrithviShaw #VijayHazare staking a real claim with each game be plays. Just for the record @SGanguly99 had gone down the order for @virendersehwag will we see someone do that in future for Shaw? — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 23, 2018

After today’s performance, looks like Prithvi Shaw will make his Test debut against West India next month...#NextMumbaiBatsman — Indranil Roy (@indraroy) September 23, 2018

Meanwhile Prithvi Shaw just smashed 129 off 81 balls with 14 4s and 6 6s in the Vijay Hazare tournament. Batting on a different planet! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 23, 2018

Led by centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, Mumbai registered their highest score in List A cricket (400/5) vs Railways in Vijay Hazare Trophy.



It is only the second instance of a team scoring 400+ in a domestic List A game in India. pic.twitter.com/55Lw5ZELWp — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) September 23, 2018

Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw scoring century after century but they must sit and watch as India pick the same old tried and tested uninspired options.

Ridiculous really.

Poor Mayank Agarwal and Rishab Pant as well. How these guys are not in the mix is beyond me. #AsiaCup2018 — Pravir Singh (@Pravir21) September 23, 2018