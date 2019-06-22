Two reforms that can save the ailing ODI cricket format

Kushagr Tiwari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 139 // 22 Jun 2019, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A second new ball with a quality bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah could make a huge difference

As cricket fans, we often come across statements labeling test cricket 'endangered'. However, a major question arises at that point - is it truly the purest form of the game that needs saving?

Test cricket not only represents the game in the purest of ways, but also manifests the very meaning of life. Every day brings about a fresh beginning for the participants, making them forget the grievances of the past and start with a renewed zeal. It shows one that life is not always about winning but is about fighting hard to stay in the game and not throwing in the towel across the five-day format.

Having said that, we also know for a fact that t20 cricket isn’t going anywhere, at least for the next decade, purely because of the thrill factor that it brings to the table.

Yet, the same cannot be said for one-day cricket, which lacks both the adrenaline of the T20 format and the serenity of the five-day version. How often do we see ODIs go down to the wire in this day and age?

Inequitable matches have become one of the most prominent features of ODI cricket. The gulf between the top few teams and the rest have left no room for thrilling upsets and last-ball finishes. It certainly should not be long enough before fans find ODI cricket, to say the least, a tad monotonous.

Here are two reforms that can be put in place to save the near sinking ship that is One Day cricket.

Introduction of a bonus point

The ongoing World Cup is a testimony of what difference an extra point can make to a side, especially in a rain hit tournament. The proposition is, in a multi-nation tournament, a bonus point be awarded to a team that beats the opposition by more than 100 runs or 7 wickets.

Similarly, one point be deducted from the opposition. The concept promises to give dead, one-sided matches renewed vigour, and something more for the players to fight for. Ultimately, it makes the points table more dynamic and further enhances the intricacies of an already complex sport.

An Optional New Ball After 25 Overs

One of the root-causes for the downfall of 50 over cricket has been the incompetence of the ball against the batting. Barring a few aberrations, bowlers, especially the faster ones, have found it increasingly laborious to get any movement off the wicket or in the air.

Advertisement

The prominent reason for this dominance of the bat over the ball has been the introduction of two new balls from the two ends in late 2011. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that six of the ten largest scores in 50 over cricket have been scored in this period of a little less than eight years.

Hypothetically speaking, a new ball at the half-way stage may prove to be a challenge for set batsmen, who would otherwise cruise through this period to put up a first inning total of astronomic proportions.

On the flip side, a hard, new ball could be a boon disguise for the batting side, for the new Kookaburra would come on to the bat much better than an older, softer version of the same. Therefore, it would only be fair to give the choice to the fielding captain of continuing with the used ball or go for glory with the new one.

Whatever the reforms maybe, one thing is for sure. One-day cricket would find it extremely taxing to survive without them. Therefore, the responsibility to lead the format on the road to redemption falls upon the ICC's shoulders. The council needs to think on their feet and act quick before things start getting threatening.