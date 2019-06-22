×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Two reforms that can save the ailing ODI cricket format 

Kushagr Tiwari
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
139   //    22 Jun 2019, 20:30 IST

A second new ball with a quality bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah could make a huge difference
A second new ball with a quality bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah could make a huge difference

As cricket fans, we often come across statements labeling test cricket 'endangered'. However, a major question arises at that point - is it truly the purest form of the game that needs saving?

Test cricket not only represents the game in the purest of ways, but also manifests the very meaning of life. Every day brings about a fresh beginning for the participants, making them forget the grievances of the past and start with a renewed zeal. It shows one that life is not always about winning but is about fighting hard to stay in the game and not throwing in the towel across the five-day format.

Having said that, we also know for a fact that t20 cricket isn’t going anywhere, at least for the next decade, purely because of the thrill factor that it brings to the table.

Yet, the same cannot be said for one-day cricket, which lacks both the adrenaline of the T20 format and the serenity of the five-day version. How often do we see ODIs go down to the wire in this day and age?

Inequitable matches have become one of the most prominent features of ODI cricket. The gulf between the top few teams and the rest have left no room for thrilling upsets and last-ball finishes. It certainly should not be long enough before fans find ODI cricket, to say the least, a tad monotonous.

Here are two reforms that can be put in place to save the near sinking ship that is One Day cricket.

Introduction of a bonus point

The ongoing World Cup is a testimony of what difference an extra point can make to a side, especially in a rain hit tournament. The proposition is, in a multi-nation tournament, a bonus point be awarded to a team that beats the opposition by more than 100 runs or 7 wickets.

Similarly, one point be deducted from the opposition. The concept promises to give dead, one-sided matches renewed vigour, and something more for the players to fight for. Ultimately, it makes the points table more dynamic and further enhances the intricacies of an already complex sport.

An Optional New Ball After 25 Overs

One of the root-causes for the downfall of 50 over cricket has been the incompetence of the ball against the batting. Barring a few aberrations, bowlers, especially the faster ones, have found it increasingly laborious to get any movement off the wicket or in the air.

Advertisement

The prominent reason for this dominance of the bat over the ball has been the introduction of two new balls from the two ends in late 2011. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that six of the ten largest scores in 50 over cricket have been scored in this period of a little less than eight years.

Hypothetically speaking, a new ball at the half-way stage may prove to be a challenge for set batsmen, who would otherwise cruise through this period to put up a first inning total of astronomic proportions.

On the flip side, a hard, new ball could be a boon disguise for the batting side, for the new Kookaburra would come on to the bat much better than an older, softer version of the same. Therefore, it would only be fair to give the choice to the fielding captain of continuing with the used ball or go for glory with the new one.

Whatever the reforms maybe, one thing is for sure. One-day cricket would find it extremely taxing to survive without them. Therefore, the responsibility to lead the format on the road to redemption falls upon the ICC's shoulders. The council needs to think on their feet and act quick before things start getting threatening.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Cricket
Advertisement
When a generation bid adieu and cricket ambles forward
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019-Why the 10 team format is the best for the game
RELATED STORY
Power shift in Asian cricket - Rise of Bangladesh and a stumble for Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 Areas The Indian Cricket Team Still Needs To Address 
RELATED STORY
ODI XI that can beat any cricketing nation
RELATED STORY
ODI Cricket: Top 10 greatest batting streaks
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The rise of the sub-continent teams
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: The greatest Indian ODI XI that never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
"You've just dropped the World Cup": South Africa v Australia | 1999 Super Six Match, Leeds
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 4 players who have played for two countries in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Yesterday
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 144/5 (38.3 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 81 runs to won from 11.3 overs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29
NZ 291/6 (49.4 ov)
WI
LIVE
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us