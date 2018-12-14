Two times when India played with an all-pace attack in a Test

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 14 Dec 2018, 07:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bhuvneshwar Kumar might get a look in the second Test of the ongoing Australian tour

There have been talks that India might go in with an all-pace attack for the second Test match at the Optus stadium in Perth during the ongoing tour of Australia. If it happens, then it will be one of those rare moments in the history of Indian Test cricket when India goes into a Test with an all-pace attack.

India has produced some great spin bowlers over the years and as a team, India has always been dependent on their spin bowlers to take wickets. But, the current Indian team is different, they boast of a great pace attack with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Buvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav in their ranks. All these 5 fast bowlers are world class and they have developed a fearsome reputation around the world.

Even when Indian team goes abroad they like to go in with at least one spinner in their squad, but, there have been two instances in the history of Indian Test cricket when India went in with an all-pace attack.

India vs Australia (2011-2012 at Perth)

First time ever in their history of Test cricket when India went with an all-pace attack was at Perth during the third Test of the Australian tour of 2011-2012. MS Dhoni was the captain of the Indian team during that tour. Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav, Vinay Kumar and Ishant Sharma were the four fast bowlers that played for India in this Test match. India lost the Test by an innings and 37 runs. Virender Sehwag played the role of the part-time spinner for India during this Test match. India lost the four-match Test series by a thumping margin of 4-0.

India Vs South Africa (2017-2018 at Johannesburg)

Bumrah played an important part for India in the Johannesburg Test

During the third Test of the 2017-2018 tour of South Africa India went in with an all-out pace attack. It was a green looking wicket where India decided to go in with an all-pace attack. Buvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were the five bowlers for India and they won the Test by 63 runs.

India lost the first two Tests of the series but went on to win the third Test. This was the second instance in the history of Indian Test cricket when India went into a Test with an all-out pace attack.

Advertisement