Umesh Yadav bags job at Reserve Bank of India

The Indian pacer will work as an assistant manager.

by Umaima Saeed News 18 Jul 2017, 21:07 IST

Over the years, Umesh has established himself as a frontline bowler in the Indian team

What’s the story?

Ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka, Indian quick Umesh Yadav has secured the post of an assistant manager in the Reserve Bank of India, Nagpur. The Kolkata Knight Riders bowler has reportedly completed all the joining formalities as well.

"The talks were on before the Champions Trophy. He had met RBI officials before leaving for England in May. The officials gave a go ahead to his appointment in sports quota but due to national duties he couldn't complete formalities," TOI quoted a source as saying.

"He couldn't have asked for a better organisation than the RBI. Though he is financially secured - as most of the current generation cricketers are, thanks to IPL - it's always good to have a permanent job," the source added.

In case you didn’t know...

Before taking up professional cricket, the 29-year-old had other career plans. The Vidarbha bowler had appeared for an exam to secure the post of a police constable. However, as fate would have it, he could not clear the exam.

But a few years down the line, after establishing himself in international cricket, Yadav has bagged a job much better than what he had initially wished for, and all of that without having to clear an exam.

The heart of the matter

As per reports in the TOI, when Umesh made his debut for Vidarbha in 2008, the then captain of the team Preetam Gandhe helped him get a contract with Air India. However, the airline didn’t offer Umesh a permanent job.

Although injury is the biggest concern for a pacer, Yadav maintained extraordinary fitness during India’s long home season and played 12 successive Tests. In the 70 ODIs that he has played in his career, he has bagged 98 wickets at an average of 32.84. In Tests, he has 88 wickets from 60 innings at an average of 35.94.

His moment of fame came in the 2015 World Cup in which he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets at an average of 17.83.

What’s next?

Umesh will be travelling with the team to Sri Lanka to take part in the Test series. The squads for the ODI and T20 games have not been announced yet.

Author’s take

For any sportsperson, especially a fast-bowler who is excessively prone to career-ending injuries, a backup profession is very important. With the new post at RBI, Umesh must be a relieved man.