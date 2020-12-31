Umesh Yadav ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, heads back to India

In another blow to the Indian cricket team, pacer Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to reports, he headed back to India on Wednesday night.

Umesh Yadav limped off the field after tearing his calf muscle on the third day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Sources told ANI that the fast bowler would now work towards being ready for the England series.

The source was quoted as telling ANI:

"His scans came in and he will miss the third and fourth game. So, there was no point in holding him back and it is better that he returns to the country and undergoes rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He left on Wednesday night.”

Umesh Yadav underwent scans after experiencing pain in his calf muscle during day three of the second Test. Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan, who made an impressive international debut in the limited-overs series, now looks all set to replace Umesh Yadav in the Test squad.

Prior to the Vidarbha pacer's injury, experienced fast bowler Mohammad Shami was also ruled of the Test series with a fracture to his hand, which he suffered while batting in the first Test in Adelaide.

Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne 😀



A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team 🤗#TeamIndia #AUSvIND

Bowlers lift Team India in Umesh Yadav's absence

Despite Umesh Yadav’s absence, India came up with an excellent bowling effort to reduce Australia to 200 in their second innings, leaving the batsmen only 70 to level the series. Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets in the two Tests that he featured in.

India are on a high having levelled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an eight-wicket triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ajinkya Rahane played a captain’s knock, notching up his 12th Test century in the first innings.

With Umesh Yadav gone, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin lifted their game to another level, while debutant Mohammed Siraj also put up a highly impressive show, claiming five wickets.

After leading from the front with a fantastic ton in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, @ajinkyarahane88 has his name engraved on the MCG Honours Board for the second time. 👏👏#TeamIndia #AUSvIND

The other debutant - Shubman Gill - also played two handy knocks with the bat.

While India will miss the services of Umesh Yadav, batsman Rohit Sharma will be available for selection having completed his quarantine. He joined the Indian team on Wednesday.