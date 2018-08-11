Strongest T20 XI of all time

The evolution of T20 cricket has helped players adapt the game in a short time. The T20 cricket has come into existence in the early 2000's with English board proposing it in the domestic circuit. The first International T20 game was between New Zealand and England's women team in 2004.

The first men's T20I match held in 2005 was a huge success and led to many such international games. Its charisma, however, was known after the inaugural ICC World cup held in 2007. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led young Indian side won the first ever ICC T20 World Cup.

The success of the first ever T20 World cup led to the invention of the franchise leagues like Big Bash and IPL. West Indies is the country to have mostly benefitted from the T20 cricket as they produced some great T20 players to the World cricket. West Indies won the ICC T20 World cup twice in 2012 and 2016 and are the only team to do so.

Some players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Chris Lynn have excelled in the T20s and play most of the franchise leagues. Let us look at Unbeatable T20 XI of all time.

#1 Chris Gayle: ( West Indies ).

The Universal boss who made his T20 debut against New Zealand in 2006 is one of the greatest legends T20 cricket has ever seen. Gayle is the only player to score more than 10,000 in this form of the game. Chris Gayle currently holds the record for the highest individual score in T20s scoring 175 runs against Pune Warriors India in 2013. His presence will make the opponents scary as he is known to play some destructive innings at the top.

Matches- 56, Runs- 1607, Average- 33.48, Highest Score- 117.

