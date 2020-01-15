Under-19 World Cup 2020: Day 3 roundup of warm-up games

The ICC Under-19 World Cup is all set to get underway in South Africa on 17 january

The much anticipated ICC Under-19 World Cup is all set to get underway on 17th January in South Africa, with the hosts taking on Afghanistan in the opening fixture. 16 teams competing for the trophy are divided into four groups and two teams from each group will proceed to the quarter-finals.

As we get ready for the main event, here is a round-up of the warm-up games on January 14:

India Under-19 v Zimbabwe Under-19

India Under-19 295/10 (Priyam Garg 73, Tilak Verma 73, Nkosilathi Nungu 2/41) beat Zimbabwe Under-19 272/10 (Dane Schadendorf 81, Luke Oldknow 66, Kartik Tyagi 3/33) by 23 runs

Winning the toss, India decided to bat first. After the early wicket of Jaiswal, steady knocks by Tilak Verma and Priyam Garg, followed by handy contributions from the lower-middle order helped India reach 295. Nkosilathi Nungu got two wickets under his belt with almost every other bowler chipping in with a wicket each. Fifties by Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow and Dane Schandedorf helped Zimbabwe to be on track for the chase, but lack of support from others derailed the effort as they got all out for 272. Kartik Tyagi was the wrecker in chief with three wickets, with Sushant Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi chipping in with two wickets each.

South Africa Under-19 v Nigeria Under-19

South Africa Under-19 62/2 (Bryce Parsons 48, Abolareen Abdulrasheed 1/28) beat Nigeria Under-19 61/10 (Samuel Mba 12, Odirile Modimokoane 2/2) by 8 wickets

In a one-sided contest, Nigeria were humiliated by the hosts with a 8-wicket defeat. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Nigeria skittled out for a paltry 61 in 37 overs, with Samuel Mba being the only batsman to reach double figures. For South Africa, Mondli Khumaro, Bryce Parsons, Merrick Brett, Odirile Modimokoane and Tiaan van Vuuren picked up two wickets each. South Africa chased down the target in the ninth over with the loss of two wickets. Skipper Parsons top scored with 48, while Abdulrasheed remained the lone wicket-taker for Nigeria.

Afghanistan Under-19 v England Under-19

Afghanistan Under-19 205/8 (Abdul Rahman 54, Mohammad Ishak 43, Blake Cullen 3/25) beat England Under-19 184/10 (Joey Evison 37, Fazal Haq 3/32) by 21 runs

After opting to bat, Afghanistan' top-order faltered but some gutsy rearguard action by Abdul Rahman, followed by a late cameo from Ishaq Mohammadi helped them reach 205 in 50 overs. Blake Cullen with three wickets was the chief wicket-taker for England. The English batsmen got off to starts but none of them managed to convert the starts to big scores. Joey Evison top-scored with 37 as Afghanistan bowlers restricted England to 184. Fazal Haq picked up three wickets, while Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmed and Shafiqullah Ghafari picked up two wickets each.

Pakistan Under-19 v Sri Lanka Under-19

Pakistan Under-19 218/6 (Fahad Munir 51, Mohammad Haris 43, Dilshan Madushanka 3/21) beat Sri Lanka Under-19 215/10 (Sonal Danusha 68, Nipun Dananjaya 55, Tahir Hussain 4/41) by 4 wickets

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular interval until the lower-middle order showed some resistance with skipper Nipun Dananjaya and Sonal Dinusha scoring gutsy half-centuries. Tahir Hussain picked up four wickets, while Aamir Khan, Aamir Ali and Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets each as Sri Lanka were all out for 215. A decent start by the openers followed by handy contributions from the middle order helped Pakistan to chase down the target with four wickets in hand and 28 balls to spare. Fahad Munir top-scored with 51, while Dilshan Madushanka was the primary wicket-taker for Sri Lanka with three wickets.