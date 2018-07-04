Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Unmukt Chand, Sheldon Jackson to play in TNPL 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
722   //    04 Jul 2018, 22:04 IST

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2012 Final - Australia v India
Unmukt Chand led India to victory in the 2012 U-19 World Cup in Australia

Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson will play for Jones Tuti Patriots while iDream Karaikudi Kaalai will have Unmukt Chand feature for them in TNPL 2018. Those two players, along with India A star Hanuma Vihari, Baroda all-rounder Swapnil Singh headlined the draft for the outstation players who will take part in the third edition of the TNPL.

Chand, who led India to the 2012 U-19 World Cup and also played in the Indian Premier League will feature in TNPL 2018, along with 31-year-old Sheldon Jackson, who also has prior IPL experience with Kolkata Knight Riders.

In total, 16 outstation cricketers will feature in TNPL 2018 after the tournament opened its door to the selection of two uncapped other-state India players. While 112 players from 13 state associations expressed interest only 16 found their way to the squads of a TNPL side in the draft that was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

While Sheldon Jackson and Salman Nizar were picked by Tuti Patriots, defending TNPL champions, Chepauk Super Gillies went with Baroda keeper Kedhar Devdhar and Saurashtra all-rounder Shaurya Sanandia.

“Allowing up to two outstation players for each franchise is bound to increase the quality of cricket and the level of competition. Playing alongside and against outstation players will further sharpen the skills of our players, and that was the thought behind the move,” said TNCA joint secretary RI Palani.

To be eligible for selection by the TNPL sides, not only did the players need to have a No Objection Certificate from their respective state, they should also be an uncapped Indian player and not have been a part of any side in IPL 2018.

Complete list of outstation players picked by each TNPL side:

Jones Tuti Patriots - Sheldon Jackson and Salman Nizar

Chepauk Super Gillies - Kedar Devdhar and Shaurya Sanandia.

Lyca Kovai Kings - Dharmendra Jadeja and Shorab Dhaliwal

Siechem Madurai Panthers - Amit Verma and Raiphi Gomez

Ruby Trichy Warriors - Himmat Singh and Lukman Meriwala

VB Kanchi Veerans - Swapnil Singh and Sandeep Warrier

Dindigul Dragons - Arpit Vasavada and Hanuma Vihari

iDream Karaikudi Kaalai - Atit Sheth and Unmukt Chand

