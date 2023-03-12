UPW vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

The ever-improving UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on the unbeaten Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 10 of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the high-scoring Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 12.

With three wins from three matches and a net run rate of +4.228, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are soaring high at the top of the WPL table. MI have barely broken a sweat throughout the competition and seem all set to become the first team to seal a berth in the WPL 2023 playoffs.

UPW, on the other hand, needed a miracle from Grace Harris to notch up their first win before being outclassed by the Delhi Capitals (DC). They turned in their best performance of the season in the previous game, hammering the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 wickets to boost their net run rate and solidify their grip on third place in the table.

MI seem to be the outright favorites to come away with the two points. Can they live up to their billing and make it four out of four? Or will UPW do what the other three teams couldn't even come close to doing?

WPL 2023, UPW vs MI: Can Alyssa Healy and Co. stop the Mumbai juggernaut?

In a positive sign for UPW, key players seem to be finding their rhythm. Captain Alyssa Healy hammered an unbeaten 96 to inject some life into the previously struggling top order, while Devika Vaidya supported her well after earning a promotion in the batting lineup.

Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma recovered from expensive spells against DC to pick up a combined seven wickets against RCB, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad on the rise. Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris have turned in stellar knocks as well, lending weight to the belief that UPW have what it takes to seriously challenge the table-toppers.

MI, on the other hand, haven't even needed any real contributions from three members of their playing XI - Jintimani Kalita, Amanjot Kaur and Humaira Kazi. They've been propped up by stellar showings from their all-rounders, particularly the ever-impressive Hayley Matthews.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur have contributed heavily, while Saika Ishaque is at the top of the Purple Cap charts for her nine scalps. Issy Wong, who hasn't had much of a role so far, returned three key wickets in the previous game.

Overall, UPW certainly have a spin attack capable of disturbing MI's lethal top-order batting. But the Warriorz's batting unit hasn’t clicked as a whole thus far and might be out of its depth.

This contest is closer than it appears on paper; UPW have every chance of handing MI their first loss of the campaign. But Harmanpreet and Co. could reaffirm their place at the top of the WPL 2023 table.

Prediction: MI to win Match 10 of WPL 2023.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Who will win Match 10 of WPL 2023? UPW MI 0 votes