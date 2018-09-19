Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performances of the day 

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Feature
807   //    19 Sep 2018, 17:12 IST

The 50-over tournament, Vijay Hazare which was previously held after Ranji Trophy, kickstarted with around 18 teams across the country locking horns on the initial day.

Previously 28 teams participated in the tournament, however, an addition of nine teams this year has widened the tournament.

Today first nine matches of the tourney are going on at multiple venues and there have been some stunning performances already witnessed.

Here are the top performances of the day, so far:

Plate Group: Taruwar Kohli (137) vs Arunachal Pradesh

In the plate group that mostly comprises of newly added teams, Mizoram's Taruwar Kohli scored a fabulous century, helping his team post the 234-run total against Arunachal Pradesh in the Round-I match, here at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad.

Taruwar Kohli has played for India U-19's and a couple of IPL seasons as well. The right-hander scored a run a ball 127 runs, including 16 fours and a six. Team Mizoram is making their maiden entry in the tourney and Taruwar already provided them with the vital start.

Elite Group A: Shivam Mavi takes 5-for, Shubham Gill smashes Ton

The teenage duo Shivam Mavi and Shubham Gill who were part of India U-19's in the 2018 World Cup, which India won had an impressive outing in the opening match of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Batsman, Gill scored 115-run knock, helping Punjab go pass 290-run mark against Himachal in the Elite Group A encounter, being played at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore.

While pacer Mavi went on to take a 5 five-wicket haul for Uttar Pradesh in the match with Saurashtra at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi.

Mavi finished with the figures of 10-0-73-5, including big wickets of Sheldon Jackson and Chirag Jani.

Elite Group B: Robin Uttapa scores 97, Sheldon Jackson 107

The Saurashtra openers, Robin Uttapa and Sheldon Jackson posted a mammoth 194-run partnership in the opening game of Vijay Hazare Trophy, steering their team to the 303-run total.

Uttapa scored fiery 97 runs with the help of 11 fours and 4 sixes while Jackson fired a decent run a ball 107. The former was removed by Akash Deep Nath while the later by Shivam Mavi.

GROUP A: Baroda vs Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Krunal Pandya misses hundred

In the Group A match at Alur Cricket Stadium-II, Bangalore, Baroda's Krunal Pandya, and Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw, both missed centuries, though were top scorers of their team (so far).

Elder Pandya batted at number three for Baroda and scored a valuable inning of 85 runs before being removed by Sidesh Lad. Due to his knock and cameos by Yusuf Pathan and Pinal Shah, Baroda managed to post 238 runs on the board.

In reply, Mumbai went pass 200 with just one wicket down, largely due to quickfire 98-run knock by youngster Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw hit 5 sixes and 11 fours while faced mere 66 balls, though missed the hundred by 2 runs. Apart from him, skipper Ajinkya Rahane was not out on 60 runs at the time this report was filled.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Team India Mumbai Cricket Robin Uthappa Prithvi Shaw
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
