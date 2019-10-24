Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 Final: Listing the last five encounters between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Vijay Hazare will have a new champion this year

Tamil Nadu, five-time winners of the Vijay Hazare Trophy defeated Gujarat in a rain-curtailed cliff-hanger to enter their sixth Vijay Hazare final. Karnataka, on the other hand, cruised to victory against Chhattisgarh to seal a spot in the finals and the clash between the two powerhouses promises to provide unmatched entertainment.

The final on the 25th of October at Bengaluru will witness the presence of heavyweights like Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar among others, as the two star-studded lineups will be expected to create a riveting atmosphere in the summit clash.

In the last 10 years, five matches have been contested between these two sides, with Tamil Nadu winning three games against Karnataka's two wins. Additionally, Tamil Nadu have enjoyed a 100% win record in the finals, and are in prime contention for their sixth title this time around.

In light of the upcoming final, here is a recap of the past five encounters between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

#1 February 14, 2010, at Chennai- Tamil Nadu won by 2 runs

Robin Uthappa in action for Karnataka (Representative image)

In a South Zone encounter, heavy-weights Tamil Nadu took on Karnataka at the Indian Institute of Technology Chemplast Ground at Chennai and in what turned out to be a high-scoring encounter, Tamil Nadu edged past Karnataka by just two runs.

Put in to bat first, Tamil Nadu raced to 316/8 from their allotted 50 overs through half-centuries from Abhinav Mukund and Kuthethurshri Vasudevadas, which laid a platform for the other batsmen to go big in the middle overs and slog overs. Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun and Vinay Kumar picked up two wickets each for Karnataka.

In reply, Karnataka started the run-chase on a positive note as Robin Uthappa notched up a century (117) and in partnership with Manish Pandey, who stroked his way to a 56-ball 57, the duo put up a 130-run stand for the third wicket.

However, despite a solid effort from the duo, Tamil Nadu ensured that kept things tight in the final overs as the Karnataka batsmen did not manage to score freely, and in the end, the hosts clinched a two-run win.

