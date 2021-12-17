Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Vidarbha vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

In the first pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Vidarbha will take on Tripura at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Vidarbha finished in second position on the points table in Elite Group A behind Himachal Pradesh with three wins out of five. They will be high on confidence after defeating Jammu and Kashmir in their last group game and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

After electing to bowl first, Vidarbha bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Jammu and Kashmir on 233. On the back of a brilliant unbeaten century from their skipper Faiz Fazal, Vidarbha chased down the total with seven overs to spare. They won the game by five wickets to enter the knockout stages.

Tripura, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition. They have played five games so far and are yet to lose any. Tripura defeated Meghalaya comprehensively in their last league game to seal a berth in the knockout stages.

Bowling first, Tripura bowlers troubled Meghalaya batters as they were bundled out on 116 in the 40th over. Bishal Ghosh and Samit Gohel scored fifties as Tripura chased down the total in 28 overs, winning the game by nine wickets.

Vidarbha vs Tripura Match Details:

Match: Vidarbha vs Tripura, Pre-Quarter Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 19th 2021, Sunday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Vidarbha vs Tripura Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark.

Vidarbha vs Tripura Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Jaipur are expected to range between 6 and 21 degrees Celsius. We expect a full game as there is no rain predicted on Sunday.

Vidarbha vs Tripura Probable XIs

Vidarbha

Yash Thakur and Aditya Sarwate picked up three wickets each as it helped them knock over Jammu and Kashmir on 233. Contributions from Faiz Fazal (102*) and Apoorv Wankhade (79) helped them chase down the total in 43 overs.

Probable XI

Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Aditya Sarwate, Lalit M Yadav, Apoorv Wankhade, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare

Tripura

Amit Ali starred with the ball as he picked up a fifer and broke the back of the Meghalaya batting lineup. Bishal Ghosh (51*) and Samit Gohel (55*) helped them chase down the total and win the game by nine wickets.

Probable XI

Samit Gohel, Samrat Singha, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, KB Pawan (c & wk), Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Rana Dutta, Rahil Shah, Ajoy Sarkar, Amit Ali

Vidarbha vs Tripura Match Prediction

Both sides have won their respective last league games convincingly and will be brimming with confidence. With both sides having exciting players in their lineup, it promises to be a cracking contest on Sunday.

Vidarbha have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win this encounter.

Vidarbha vs Tripura live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: HotStar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Faiz Fazal to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes so far