Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Kerala vs Chandigarh: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Kerala take on Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 8 at the Madhavrao Scindia Ground in Rajkot.

Kerala are a strong and dominant side and have performed consistently over the years. Led by explosive keeper-batter Sanju Samson, they will be looking forward to getting their hands on the prestigious trophy.

The likes of Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Thampi and Sachin Baby have performed consistently in the domestic circuit. The batting of Vishnu Vinod and Sachin Baby will be crucial for the Kerala outfit.

Vinod has a prolific average of 51.40 while Sachin Baby averages 42.89. The bowling of MD Nidheesh and Jalaj Saxena will be crucial for the Kerala outfit with the ball in hand.

Nidheesh is known for providing crucial breakthroughs while Saxena bowls economical spells. They finished third in Group C and qualified for the quarter-finals but were beaten by a formidable Karnataka side.

Chandigarh have some quality players in their side, they have shown some sparks of brilliance over the years but have failed to convert it into something substantial.

Explosive openers Manan Vohra and Ankit Kaushik will be crucial with the bat in hand for Chandigarh's side. Jaskaran Singh and Gurinder Singh will play crucial roles with the ball in hand for the Chandigarh outfit. Chandigarh finished third in Group E last season and failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Kerala vs Chandigarh Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Chandigarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: 8th December 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Madhavrao Scindia Ground, Rajkot

Kerala vs Chandigarh Pitch Report

The surface at the Madhavrao Scindia Ground is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to remain true throughout the contest. The batters need to choose their shots wisely initially. The bowlers need to hit the right areas consistently to extract assistance from the surface.

Kerala vs Chandigarh Weather Report

Intermittent spells of partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 32 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected throughout the day.

Kerala vs Chandigarh Probable XIs

Kerala: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Sudheshan Midhun, KC Akshay, Sijomon Joseph

Chandigarh: Manan Vohra, Sarul Kanwar, Ankit Kaushik, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambhri, Bipul Sharma, Jaskaran Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Jaskaranvir Singh, Jagjit Singh

Kerala vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Kerala are a dominant side and have been a fabulous team over the years. They are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sanju Samson score a century in this fixture? Yes No 3 votes so far