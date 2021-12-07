Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is set to kick off on December 8. A total of 38 teams will compete for the title with the final scheduled to take place on December 26. Tamil Nadu will lock horns against Mumbai at St Xavier’s College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram in the first round of the league. It’s an Elite Group B clash.

Tamil Nadu failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the last edition of the competition. They won three of their five games but were unable to reach the quarter-finals. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the upcoming edition.

Tamil Nadu will be riding with confidence after winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The inclusion of Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar will provide an extra boost to the side. The squad's more experienced players will be a crucial part of the side’s progress in the competition.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are the defending champions. They remained unbeaten throughout the last edition of the competition and clinched the title by defeating Uttar Pradesh in a high-scoring game. Shams Mulani has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. He will be hoping to lead by example and defend the title successfully.

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai, Round 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 8th 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at St Xavier’s College Ground is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Weather Forecast

The temperature in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to hover between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Probable XI

Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Murugan Ashwin, P. Saravana Kumar

Mumbai

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Atharva Ankolekar, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani (c), Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Match Prediction

As both sides are more or less evenly matched, it will be a cracking contest on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Both teams have got match-winners and it will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

Tamil Nadu have looked brilliant in recent times and they start as favorites against Mumbai on the opening day of the competition.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

