Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Andhra and Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to cross swords in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 26, Chandigarh will host the contest.

Andhra did not have the best of times last year. They finished third after winning four out of seven matches. They have the quality to make amends and turn their fortunes around in the upcoming season of the tournament.

KS Bharat and Hanuma Vihari are stalwarts and need to put their best foot forward. Shaik Rasheed and Ricky Bhui are crucial parts of their batting as well. Prithvi Raj Yarra is most likely to lead their bowling attack in the tournament.

Himachal Pradesh also had a disappointing campaign last year after securing wins in only two out of seven matches in the championship. The team, captained by Nikhil Gangta, have the potential to make a strong comeback.

Rishi Dhawan is expected to be a vital part of their setup. Prashant Chopra and Ankush Bains need to set the tone at the top. Vaibhav Arora showed his ability to rattle batters with sheer pace in the IPL.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, Group D, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, on Thursday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Pitch Report

Not much data is available about the character of the surface. Teams should field first after winning the toss and then try and chase down the target set by the opposition. It will be interesting to see the role played by the spinners.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Chandigarh. Cloud cover would not be there and a full match is on the cards. Temperatures will hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Probable Xl

Andhra

Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Karan Shinde, Nitish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Kuntrapakam Raj, KV Sasikanth

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Nikhil Gangta (C), Rishi Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Amit Kumar, Vinay Galetiya, Mayank Dagar, Sidharth Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Arpit Guleria

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Prediction

Both Andhra and Himachal Pradesh are pretty equally matched and it is tough to pick an outright winner. Given all the factors, the team batting second has a better chance of coming up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: JioCinema (Tentative)