Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Kerala vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kerala and Mumbai are set to clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 25. The KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur will host the contest.

Kerala, captained by Sanju Samson, made a decent start to their campaign, and are placed fourth in Group A with two points and a net run rate of +0.244. They defeated Saurashtra by three wickets in their first match.

After opting to field first, Kerala restricted Saurashtra to 185 in 49.1 overs. Akhin Sathar picked up four wickets. Kerala chased down the target with 14 balls to spare after Abdul Basith scored 60 off 76.

Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, are placed on top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +5.720. They will go into the match after beating Sikkim by seven wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bowl, they shot their opponents out for 89 in 38.1 overs. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of their bowlers after he finished with figures of 7-1-19-3. Mumbai chased down the target with 38 overs to spare.

Kerala vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Mumbai, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, on Saturday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Kerala vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Alur is not expected to be a friendly one for the batters. Bowlers are likely to make hay and a high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Kerala vs Mumbai Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Alur. Playing conditions will be fairly decent with temperatures around the 27 degrees Celsius.

Kerala vs Mumbai Probable Xl

Kerala

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Sijomon Joseph, Abdul Basith, Basil Thampi, Akhil Scaria, Shreyas Gopal, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Akhin Sathar

Mumbai

Jay Gokul Bista, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Prasad Pawar (wk), Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Atharva Ankolekar, Royston Dias, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande

Kerala vs Mumbai Prediction

Mumbai looked dominant in their opening match against Sikkim, both in the batting and bowling departments. They should be able to win their next match, although Kerala have some quality cricketers in their ranks as well.

Prediction: Mumbai to win the match.

Kerala vs Mumbai Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A