Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Kerala vs Odisha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Kerala will lock horns with Odisha in the Group A contest of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur on November 27, Monday.

Kerala, under the captaincy of Sanju Samson, started their campaign with a three-wicket win over Saurashtra. However, they lost their next game against Mumbai by eight wickets. They would be going back to the drawing board and putting out a better plan when they take on Odisha.

In their most recent game, Kerala batted first and posted a below-par total of 231 runs in 49.1 overs. Sachin Baby was the top-scorer with a century. However, Mumbai batters dominated the opposition bowlers, scoring 160/2 in 24.2 overs. They eventually won the game by eight wickets via VJD method due to rain.

Led by Biplab Samantray, Odisha are also having similar fortunes. They began their competition with a four-wicket win against Tripura. However, they lost to Railways by 24 runs.

Talking about their recent game, Railways batted first and posted a below-par total of 193 runs in 40 overs. Debabrata Pradhan scalped a four-wicket haul for Odisha in the first innings. In the chase, Odisha collapsed to 67/4 before rain interrupted play. In the end, Railways were declared winners by 24 runs via VJD method.

Kerala vs Odisha Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Odisha, Round 3, Group A

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Kerala vs Odisha Pitch Report

The surface has looked two-paced in the two games played during this campaign so far. Pacers are expected to dish out slower balls to halt the run-scoring of the opposition batters. Spinners are expected to slow down the game with some turn expected.

Kerala vs Odisha Weather Report

The weather is clear with blue skies as per the forecast. Temperatures can be expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius with no major rain interruptions.

Kerala vs Odisha Probable Xl

Kerala

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnummal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith, Akhil Scaria, Shreyas Gopal, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Basil Thampi, Akhin Sathar

Odisha

Anurag Sarangi, Shantanu Mishra, Subhranshu Senapati, Kartik Biswal, Biplab Samantray (c), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty

Kerala vs Odisha Prediction

Both teams were involved in two exciting matches. Fans can expect a cracking contest when they lock horns on Monday. Kerala looks a better balanced side comparatively and we can expect them to grab their second win of the season.

Prediction: Kerala to win this game.

Kerala vs Odisha Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A