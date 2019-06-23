×
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested for the West Indies series

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
23 Jun 2019, 17:35 IST

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

What's the story?

After a gruelling World Cup campaign, Indian selectors might give rest to seniors like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the limited-overs leg of the West Indies tour. This break would be welcomed by the seniors as they have played a lot of cricket in 2019.

In case you didn't know...

India is set to tour West Indies just after the completion of the World Cup. The Indian team is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is before the commencement of the Test series. The two-match Test series is a part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

The heart of the matter

The Indian team has played a lot of cricket this year. The senior players need rest otherwise they can suffer injuries. A BCCI official claimed that Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are certain to be rested for the limited-overs leg of West Indies tour. The official told that looking after the fitness of Bumrah is given a lot of importance.

"Virat and Jasprit will certainly be rested for the three-match T20Is and three-match ODI series. Virat has been playing since start of Australia series and Bumrah's workload management is also paramount. They will join the team before the Test series," the senior BCCI official said as quoted by News18

India is expected to field a full-strength team for the Test series. According to reports, BCCI discussed with Windies cricket board to shift Test series after limited-overs leg, so that senior players can get an ample amount of rest.

"With first Test in Antigua starting August 22, there would be enough time for the key members in the World Cup squad to get much-needed rest," he further added

What's next?

The Indian team has a very busy calendar which increases risks of injury. It is the duty of selectors to manage the workload of players.

Tags:
West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian cricket team schedule
