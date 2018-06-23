Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma served legal notice

Arhhan Singh, who was shamed in a social media video by Kohli and Sharma, has served the legal notice.

Srihari
News 23 Jun 2018, 21:23 IST

INDIA-ARTS-CINEMA-BOLLYWOOD
Kohli's Instagram post of a man littering in public went viral and now that has put him in trouble

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been served a legal notice by Arhhan Singh, who was shamed in a recent social media post by the couple for littering in public according to reports. The post shared by Kohli on his official Instagram handle quickly went viral as it showed Anushka scolding a man for throwing plastic out of his car's window.

The man, who was later identified to be part-time actor Arhhan Singh, has now served the couple with a legal notice for shaming him on social media. The video uploaded by Virat Kohli has nearly 9 million views on Instagram and shows Anushka confronting Arhhan for littering on the road.

“Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr. Virat Kohli and Mrs. Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now..as in all fairness I should await their response,” Arhhan is reported to have told Zee News over text message.

It wasn't too long before the man in the video identified himself in a Facebook post before accusing the celebrity couple of abusing their popularity. Arhhan, who had worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan as a child artist and has also been part of many ad films, slammed Anushka and Kohli in a Facebook post. In the post, he spoke about Kohli's "trashy mind" for posting the video online and also lashed out at Anushka for "ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person".

His mother also expressed concern in an Instagram post in which she admitted that she fears for her son's safety and also called out the couple for "fake bravado" just to fool their millions of followers.

