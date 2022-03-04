Virat Kohli becomes the 6th Indian to score 8000 Test runs 

India cricketer Virat Kohli added another feather to his already illustrious cap by becoming only the 6th Indian to breach the 8000-run mark in Test cricket in his landmark Test on Friday.

Kohli achieved the feat off the second delivery of the 39th over when he neatly steered left-arm seamer, Vishwa Fernando, for a single past point.

The former skipper has taken 169 innings to achieve the milestone and has joined the illustrious list which includes Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23



Sachin: 154

Dravid: 157

Sehwag: 160

Gavaskar: 166

VIRAT: 169**

Laxman: 201



#ViratKohli Innings to 8000 Test runs:Sachin: 154Dravid: 157Sehwag: 160Gavaskar: 166VIRAT: 169**Laxman: 201 Innings to 8000 Test runs:Sachin: 154Dravid: 157Sehwag: 160Gavaskar: 166VIRAT: 169**Laxman: 201#ViratKohli

Kohli is the 5th fastest among Indians to cross the 8000-run mark, with Sachin topping the list. The Master Blaster scored 8000th run of his career in his 154th innings. He is followed by current head coach Dravid (157), and former openers- Sehwag & Gavaskar- who took 160 and 166 innings, respectively.

The former skipper is also the second cricketer after former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to score his 8000th run in his 100th Test.

Virat Kohli became the 71st cricketer to play 100 Tests on Friday

On Friday, Kohli etched his name into the history books as he became the 71st cricketer and 12th Indian to play 100 Test matches for his country.

Kohli was felicitated with a special cap by coach Dravid in the presence of his wife Anushka, along with his brother and the rest of hisfamily members in attendance at the stadium.

An emotional Kohli termed the moment 'special' while thanking the BCCI for giving him the opportunity to represent the country.

He also urged the younger generation to take inspiration from the fact that he has gone on to play 100 Tests in an era of three-format cricket.

"It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. With the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," said an emotional Kohli.

Meanwhile, Virat has looked in good touch with the bat in his 100th Test so far. The 33-year-old is currently batting on 40, and has added 82 runs for the third wicket with Hanuma Vihari.

Edited by S Chowdhury