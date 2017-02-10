Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman in history to notch up four double hundreds in four consecutive Test series

Kohli achieved the feat on Friday.

Virat Kohli has had a staggering last 12-15 months with the bat

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to record four double hundreds in four consecutive Test series. By virtue of his 204 against Bangladesh at Hyderabad, the 28-year-old right-hander entered his name into the history books and his score further strengthened India’s position in the game.

Prior to this game, Kohli was on level terms with Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid as the other batsmen to have made three double tons in three consecutive series, but with a 200+ score in this game, Kohli has created a new benchmark for the other players to look up to.

Kohli’s first double ton came in the series against the West Indies in the West Indies, where in the opening Test at Antigua, he made 200. Then in the third Test of the home series against New Zealand at Indore, he bettered that score, making 211 in the first innings.

Then in the next series against England, he made 235 in the fourth Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, also going past the highest individual score for an Indian captain in the process and now in this one-off Test against Bangladesh, Kohli notched up his fourth double century.

With four more Tests still to go against Australia at home, one can surely expect Kohli to add to his tally, particularly on pitches which are expected to be batsman-friendly and if he does notch up big scores in that series as well, then he would have once again put bis side in prime position to win games more often than not.

No. Name Double centuries Season 1. Virat Kohli 4* 2016/17 2. Sir Don Bradman 3 1930 3. Rahul Dravid 3 2003/04

En route to that mark, Kohli broke a few more records as well, one of them being going past Virender Sehwag for the most number of runs made in a single home season. Sehwag made 1105 runs in the 2004/05 home season and when on 144, Kohli surpassed that mark.

Extra Cover: India vs Bangladesh 2017 Stats: Vijay, Kohli and Pujara break records on Day 1

Bangladesh became the seventh nation on Thursday against who Kohli has notched up a Test century and now only Pakistan and Zimbabwe remain the only two teams against who he is yet to get a three-figure mark.

In the 22 Test matches that he has captained so far, Kohli has lost only two of them and his performance in this game has already put India in prime position for yet another Test win.