Virat Kohli becomes the second most-followed Indian on Facebook

The Indian captain only has the Indian Prime Minister ahead of him now!

Virat Kohli’s massive off-the-field popularity is a direct effect of his unparalleled consistency on-the-field

What’s the story?

There is no question about the immense popularity of Virat Kohli amongst the Indian masses, and here’s another proof for the same: the Indian captain is now the second most followed Indian on Facebook, only behind the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Kohli now has a whopping number of 35 million followers on his Facebook page, with him trailing behind the PM, who has 42 million.

Talking about this record that he broke off-the-field, Kohli said: "This is all the result of what we do on the field and if people like it, we automatically feel good about it."

Kohli’s unreal consistency, strong personality and innate charm have helped him attract and sustain millions of fans over the last few years. His popularity has risen to another level after he was appointed as the skipper of the Indian cricket team across all formats.

Also read: Virat Kohli’s brand value

In case you didn’t know...

Kohli, with his 14 million followers on Instagram and 16 million followers on Twitter, is not only one of the most famous cricketers in India, but also in the world. His name sells countless brands in the market today and his face is seen on every other poster in the country today.

The 28-year-old overtook Bollywood actor Salman Khan to take the second position with respect to Facebook followers and is now 6 lakh followers ahead of him.

The details

The top 10 most-followed Indian pages on Facebook include:

Narendra Modi

Virat Kohli

Salman Khan

Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra

Yo Yo Honey Singh

The Indian Cricket Team

Sachin Tendulkar

Laughing Colours

Shreya Ghoshal

Kohli’s off-field endorsements and deals might fly off the sky, but his on-field heroics still remain the same. Yesterday, the Indian skipper scored 87 off just 66 deliveries against West Indies to steer his team to another victory on foreign soil.

Also read: Kohli hints at change in Indian playing XI for third ODI against West Indies

What's next?

The Indian captain is now a favourite amongst masses

The brand value of Kohli is already so high and mighty, that you cannot predict how and where will it grow in the future. The man from Delhi is one of the most popular athletes in the world, and his larger than life persona keeps adding to his number of admirers.

The fact that he is always passionate and fierce on the field keeps giving the cricket audience something to talk about and his incessant performances keep adding to his already-invaluable contributions to world cricket.

Also read: Virat Kohli inks 100-crore deal with MRF

Author’s take

The Indian captain is an absolute role model for anyone and everyone who want to achieve success, and his unparalleled fame is just an effect of his tremendous work ethic and dedication over the years.