Virat Kohli hints at change in the playing XI for third ODI against West Indies

Will 19-year-old Rishabh Pant become of the youngest to debut for India?

Virat Kohli says he is thinking about the changes to be made for the next ODI against West Indies

What’s the story?

After steamrolling West Indies for a 105-run victory in the second ODI of the tour yesterday (June 25), Indian captain Virat Kohli feels that it is now time to give opportunities to the newer members of the squad.

“We’ll sit down and decide as a team about changes that can be made. We’ll go to Antigua and regroup, and that’s a possibility as well, give a few guys an opportunity,” said the 28-year-old in the post-match interview.

Kuldeep Yadav made his debut in the first ODI, which was cancelled due to heavy rain. In the second ODI, however, the wrist-spinner scalped three crucial wickets to cripple the West Indian batting attack.

In case you didn’t know...

India’s tour of the West Indies compromises of a five-match ODI series and a lone T20I. The Kohli-led team lost the final of the ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan last week and came to the Carribean islands with a speck of doubt surrounding them.

However, they have been right on the money so far, and have done nothing but impress in all three spheres of the game.

The details

While praising the complete performance of his team in the match, Kohli lauded the opening stand put up by Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a century and a half-century respectively.

He also said that his efforts with the willow, along with Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav’s contribution, provided a necessary finishing impetus to the Indian innings.

What’s next?

Will Rishabh Pant get a nod for the third ODI?

Rishabh Pant, who is expected to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, is also a part of the squad for the West Indies series. The fact that Kohli has mentioned that he will be looking to give opportunities to the youngsters hints at Pant’s inclusion in the playing XI for the third ODI.

The Yuvraj-esque left-handed batsman is also a wicket-keeper, and the time he spends under Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s tutelage in this tour will be invaluable to the 19-year-old growth as a cricketer.

Author’s take

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the tour and we have seen both Ajinkya Rahane and Kuldeep Yadav grab the opportunity with both hands. This tour will be crucial for India looking forward to the ICC World Cup and will give them a fair share of chances to try and concoct the best playing XI for the tournament.