Virat Kohli confident of India's pace attack delivering away success

Indian skipper explains why he is giving plenty of opportunities to fast bowlers in the home season.

by Ram Kumar News 13 Feb 2017, 19:53 IST

Shami, Umesh, Ishant and Bhuvneshwar have formed a potent pace attack

What’s the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli has expressed excitement regarding the development of the team’s pace attack. He also explained why he has been providing plenty of opportunities to the fast bowlers in the current home season. With the seamers playing their part, India wrapped up a comfortable 208-run victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad.

At the end-of-match press conference, Kohli said: “It is always a good thing to have good fast bowlers in the team especially in Test cricket. If you can have 3-4 seamers in your squad who are attacking bowlers and can pick you wickets at any stage during the day, then it is a bonus for any side. When we start going away from home, it is going to help us big time. The more the guys understand how to pick up wickets and how to set batsmen up, it is going to be really good for us.”

“Sides will know that these are not easy runs for the taking, they will have to work hard given the way our fast bowlers are bowling. It gives us more strength as a team having fast bowlers in rhythm and confidence and that's something we always believe in doing in the team – giving our bowlers more importance and telling them they are the match-winners.”

The context

India are currently on a 19-Test unbeaten spree that includes six successive series victories. However, only two of those came away from home and were against not-so-great teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies. However, Kohli’s vibrant captaincy and trust in his fast bowlers have raised hopes of tasting success in difficult terrain.

The heart of the matter

The previous Indian side, under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, struggled outside the subcontinent against quality sides. From their last 21 Tests in England, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand combined, they won only one match (at Lord’s 2014) against 15 defeats and five draws.

Unlike Dhoni, who mostly relied on spinners to do the job in Indian conditions, Kohli has backed his seamers to contribute at various stages of the home season. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all thrived under the 28-year old’s leadership.

What’s next?

India’s next away Test cycle is set to begin around July with a 3-match series in Sri Lanka. The bigger challenge, outside the sub-continent, will start in South Africa in November (dates are not finalised yet). Tours to England and Australia are also in the offing in the 2018/19 season.

Sportskeeda’s take

Undoubtedly, India have developed a promising pace attack since Kohli took over the captaincy. He has nurtured his fast bowlers by placing more men in catching positions as well as emphasising their involvement in critical stages.

However, as history tells us, it will be a massive challenge for his troops to triumph away from home in places like England, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.