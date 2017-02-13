India vs Bangladesh 2017 Test: Rating the Indian cricketers

A close look at who did what in India's 208-run triumph in Hyderabad.

by Ram Kumar Analysis 13 Feb 2017, 14:34 IST

India registered a comprehensive victory in the solitary Test against Bangladesh

With the grand home season entering its latter phase, India set their sights on Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss on a belter and once again played a key role in his team amassing a daunting first-innings total.

In spite of emanating a semblance of fight, the Bangladeshi batsmen could not keep pace with the mountain of runs. After deciding not to enforce the follow-on, the hosts made a quick dash and set a fearsome target. The bowlers proceeded to seal the deal to give India a handsome 208-run victory.

Here’s how each Indian player fared in the fascinating encounter.

Virat Kohli – 9

Kohli picked up his fourth double century in less than seven months

The Indian captain continued to ride on his majestic form with an almost flawless 204 which made him the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to compile double centuries in four successive series. Possessing a seamless capacity to switch between gears, Kohli led from the front to ensure plenty of runs on the board. As evidenced by an eagerness to rotate the bowlers, his captaincy went a long way in facilitating the procuring of 20 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja – 9

Jadeja’s first-innings figures of 33-8-70-2 showed his value to the Indian bowling attack. Aided by his metronomic accuracy, the left-arm spinner found a way to flourish on a docile pitch. The delivery to see the back of Shakib Al Hasan in the second innings was pretty much a result of his relentless in targeting the rough area outside the stumps. He ended the match with six wickets.

Wriddhiman Saha – 8.5

With an unbeaten 155-ball 106, the pugnacious 32-year old became the first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score a Test ton in Asia as well as outside Asia. Despite returning from injury, his work behind the stumps was as safe as ever thus clearing all doubts regarding the country’s premier gloveman.

Ravichandran Ashwin – 8

With conditions not quite in his favour, Ashwin could not quite meet his lofty standards in the first innings. But as he often does, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner targeted the opposition’s primary batsmen and outclassed them. The match also saw him break Dennis Lillee’s record to become the fastest bowler in Test history to complete 250 wickets.

Murali Vijay – 8

Vijay solidifies his place at the top

A reliable presence at the top of the order, Vijay scored his third century in this home season. With his partner gone quite early, he acknowledged the need to invoke solidity and steered the innings in the proper direction. It’s one thing having the rub of the green going your way but it’s another taking advantage and making the opposition pay. Vijay did exactly that.

Cheteshwar Pujara – 8

Pujara continued his prolific association with Vijay by stitching together another crucial partnership on the opening day of the match. The Saurashtra batsman showed his ability to bat according to the situation when he scored a rapid fifty to help his team obtain quick runs in the second innings.