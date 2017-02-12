SK Play of the day: Ajinkya Rahane's brilliance at first slip to dismiss Soumya Sarkar

Rahane has grown into a solid slip fielder for India in the recent past.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak SK Play of the day 12 Feb 2017, 18:23 IST

A brilliant grab in the slips

Ajinkya Rahane has established himself as one of the premier slip fielders for India, especially against the spinners. His catching ability at first slip against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the key ingredients for the consistent run of Indian cricket.

Rahane was at it again late on the fourth day when he snapped up Soumya Sarkar off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Sarkar was stroking the ball nicely when he poked at a straighter ball from Jadeja and ended up offering an outside edge. The ball flew low and quick to the right of Rahane at first slip who moved and stuck out his right hand to snaffle up the ball perfectly.

This catch came at a crucial juncture for India as the visitors were looking comfortable in their chase courtesy Soumya Sarkar and Mominul Haque. Soon after the dismissal of Sarkar, Mominul too was dismissed by R Ashwin and it was Rahane once again who took the catch at first slip. This was relatively an easier take and the Indian team were back in the driver’s seat.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah made sure that the hosts ended the day without any more damages, but they would be well aware that their job has only just begun. On a pitch which has started to offer turn and where the odd ball is misbehaving off the rough patches, the survival job would not be an easy prospect.

However, the visitors have two of their best batsmen in Shakib and Mahmudullah at the crease and with their captain Mushfiqur Rahim to follow they can still hope. The Indians, on the other hand, would be well aware of the pedigree of the batsmen and they would look to create pressure on the fifth day and then allow the pitch to take over.

Bangladesh have already made history by taking this match into the fifth day as this is the first occasion when they have managed to do so without any weather intervention. To be fair to them they have shown signs of grit and fight right through the match and hence they would hope for one final dash on the fifth day.

Whatever be the outcome of the match the message which has gone out loud and clear that this series could have been more than just one Test match long, an issue the administrators need to take into account going into the future.