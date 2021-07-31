Virat Kohli enjoys a pleasant meal with Anushka Sharma after arriving in Nottingham

The Indian contingent has reached Nottingham, which is the venue for the 1st of their five Tests against England beginning on 4th August. Before this, India played a 3-day practice match against a County Select XI and trained for a couple of weeks at Durham.

Virat Kohli updated fans about his arrival in the city by sharing an adorable photo of himself and his wife Anushka Sharma having a pleasant meal in their room.

You can watch the story here.

Anushka Sharma also shared a story of the view from their hotel in Nottingham

The Indian team members will try to get acquainted with the conditions and get themselves ready for the tough challenge against England in the Test series. So far, Virat Kohli has played two Test matches at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and scored 209 runs, with 103 being his highest score at the venue. The team management will hope for another solid performance with the bat from the skipper in the first Test.

You can’t expect one or two batsmen to perform, and then expect to win the series: VVS Laxman

Recently, while speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman stressed the importance of the collective performance of the batting unit for a positive result in a Test series.

"One thing that Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli need to address is - the match-winning performances from their batsmen. They overly depend on one or two batters in overseas conditions, especially in conditions like England. If you want to beat England in a five-Test series, then you want to have a collective performance from your batting unit. You can’t expect one or two batsmen to perform, and then you expect to win the series. And that is something that Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli would like to address,” said VVS Laxman.

