“Virat Kohli gave me like 7 options to play off that one ball” - Ravichandran Ashwin relives MCG epic against Pakistan

Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled that Virat Kohli gave him around seven options when he came in to face the last ball in the nail-biting 2022 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India beat Pakistan by four wickets in a sensational last-ball finish at the MCG. Set to chase 160, India needed two runs off the last ball after Dinesh Karthik was stumped off Mohammad Nawaz. The Pakistan left-arm spinner sent down a wide after which Ashwin famously hit the winning runs, lofting Nawaz over the infield.

In an video posted on ICC’s official Instagram handle, Ashwin opened up on the tense final moments of the game. He recalled:

“I was cursing Dinesh Karthik for asking me to do the tougher job. As I was just cursing him and I walked in, I realized the enormity of what I was getting into - people yelling. I haven’t seen such a crowd ever."

On the advice he received from a pumped up Virat Kohli at the other end, Ashwin revealed:

“Virat Kohli gave me like 7 options to play off that one ball. If only I was that capable of playing all those shots, I wouldn’t be batting at No. 8. I just talked to myself - I couldn’t say that to him. I looked at Virat and his eyes seemed like he was possessed. And I said, okay he’s on another planet, let me come back to earth.”

Speaking about the moments before he hit the winning run, the 36-year-old opined that he was confident of India’s win once Nawaz sent down a wide. Ashwin elaborated:

“The moment he [Nawaz] bowled a wide, I knew I won the contest. I think cricket, in so many ways, is going to give you a lot of messages that way. So that’s where I brought my positivity from. I knew I’d won the game.”

On the feeling of hitting the winning runs in an epic India-Pak encounter, the experienced off-spinner stated:

“I think about it every night when I go to sleep. Every time I see the video on social media, I think about what if the ball had just gripped and hit my pad? It was pretty close for comfort. I just felt that the game was meant to be finished by me.”

Praising Kohli for almost single-handedly lifting India to victory in the pulsating encounter, Ashwin concluded:

“Honestly, terrific innings by Virat. It’s one of the better games I have watched and been a part of.”

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls.

How Virat Kohli stunned Pakistan at MCG

Chasing 160, India got off to a horror start, losing four wickets for 31 runs. Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) then lifted India with a fifth-wicket stand of 113. Despite the partnership, India went into the last three overs needing 48 runs.

Kohli went absolutely berserk and lifted India to a victory for the ages with some sensational hitting. Overall, he struck six fours and four sixes to stun Pakistan.

Poll : 0 votes