"Virat Kohli giving up T20I captaincy is a good move"- Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg is of the opinion that Virat Kohli stepping down from India's T20I captaincy after this year's World Cup is a good move. Hogg feels there is too much pressure on Kohli, who captains in all three formats, and giving up the T20I captaincy will definitely help him contribute better as a batsman.

Virat Kohli released an official statement on Thursday saying he will step down from the T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Brad Hogg believes it is fair enough that Kohli gets one chance to lift the silverware as captain in the shortest format for India.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here is what Brad Hogg had to say:

"Virat Kohli giving up the captaincy I think is the right move. There is so much pressure on being India's captain in all three formats. If he does well he is the player of the month. If things are not going well, he is ridiculed left, right and centre. He has relinquished the pressure. I like the way he is going to captain for one more world cup giving him one opportunity to win the world cup there."

This move shows India care about Test cricket: Brad Hogg

After India pulled out of the fifth Test against England due to COVID-19 scares in their camp, many blamed them for giving priority to IPL over Test cricket. But Brad Hogg feels Virat Kohli's decision shows that he wants to focus on the longest format and help India dominate Test cricket.

"He has realized that he has struggled in Test cricket in the last five series. He has not done well in the last five series. Also people out there saying India pulling out of the fifth Test means that they are not interested in Test cricket. Well this move shows that they care about Test cricket and they want to dominate that format moving forward," Brad Hogg concluded.

